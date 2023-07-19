Lactose intolerance, how to eat ice cream in the summer: the expert answers

Ice cream is one of the summer pleasures but can you eat it if you suffer from lactose intolerance? Here are expert advice.

To cool off from the summer heat, there’s nothing better than an ice cream. Whether it’s fruit, cream or chocolate, it doesn’t matter: ice cream is one of life’s pleasures and, sometimes, it replaces the meal altogether because it’s nutritious and good for the mood.

Ma it is made with milk and those who are lactose intolerant cannot eat it (lactose is precisely the sugar contained in milk). Should they therefore deprive themselves of the pleasure of ice cream? Not if they follow these expert advices.

How to eat ice cream with lactose intolerance? Expert advice

Flavia Berninibiologist and nutritionist, explains that “lactose intolerance consists in the loss of the production of lactase, the enzyme which has the task of dividing lactose, i.e. milk sugar, into galactose and glucose and making it digestible. If lactose is not broken down, symptoms such as stomach ache and bloating may appear“.

Despite this, those who are lactose intolerant must not give up the pleasure of a good ice cream but he just has to be careful what flavor he chooses. In fact, he should avoid cream flavors, which are often rich in milk and even cream, and prefer fruit flavors. Fortunately in supermarkets and even in ice cream shops the problem of lactose intolerance is deeply felt, so there are many alternatives for those suffering from this ailment. For example, they exist vegan ice creamsprepared without milk, butter and cream, but with vegetable milks such as soy, almond, coconut and rice milk.

They are as good as the “traditional” ones and can be enjoyed by those who have lactose intolerance, without worries and fear of feeling sick after eating them. Another option is to consume so-called delactosed milk based ice creams. As specialist Flavia Bernini explains, in these ice creams “the lactase enzyme has been added which will act on the lactose dividing it into the two sugars, easily digestible by everyone. The final product remains identical or a little sweeter than the starting one“.

So many alternatives but how to choose? The importance of reading labels

At the supermarket there are many ice cream alternatives and it often becomes difficult to choose the suitable one if you suffer from lactose intolerance. This is why it is important to know how to read the label.

It is often mistakenly thought that sorbets or fruit ice creams are lactose-free and therefore safe to consume. Actually you must always read on the packaging if there is the wording “lactose-free” and make sure there is no milk and/or cream in the ingredients list. Another piece of advice, to avoid any problems when eating ice cream, for example at a bar, can be to take lactase supplements before eating them. These help to digest lactose better and, as the expert explains, “they are a valid aid on all those occasions when you are not sure how much lactose will be present in the meal or you want to treat yourself to something pleasant, such as a good ice cream, but you don’t have the possibility to choose it without lactose“.

As seen, there are many ice cream alternatives for those who are lactose intolerant, so they won’t have to give up the pleasure of this truly delicious dessert. The important thing is to pay attention to the ingredients and labels when buying them at the supermarket or making sure they do not contain lactose in the ice cream shop.

