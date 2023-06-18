Lady Gaga has become a Pfizer – RENOVATIO 21 testimonial

Moderna, the first company with Pfizer to make experimental anti-COVID gene serums, has released an advertising video promoting mRNA vaccines.

Messenger mRNA serums are, after all, yours core businesseven inscribed in the name: as the celebratory film underlines, Moderna stands for «Mode RNA».

This is the launch of a worldwide campaign aimed at making the public aware of the potential of gene serums. The campaign’s creativity is based on the concept of a red ribbon representing synthetic mRNA that delivers messages to the body’s cells to fight disease.

In the ad, the gene serum company says mRNA technology has changed the way clinical disease research is conducted and the speed with which treatments are tested and brought to market.

“One strand of mRNA could change life for the better, anywhere. And the society that is taking us there? Modern. That changes everything,” you hear the advert say.

“We want everyone to understand that we believe mRNA technology will cure a number of other diseases and stop other viruses from infecting the body,” Kate Cronin, Moderna’s chief brand officer, told the site. Medical Media Marketing. “We want to share the energy and enthusiasm for the future of Moderna with everyone and that’s what we’re trying to do with this campaign.”

«The main objective is that we want people to understand what we mean when we say ‘This changes everything’. It’s not just a slogan, it’s something we really believe in. We believe our mRNA technology platform will change everything when it comes to healthcare,” Cronin continued.

The spot, lasting 1 minute and 25 seconds, is called «Welcome to the mRNAge», i.e. «Welcome to the mRNA era».

We think you should check it out.

Note how children are not spared in the video, and of all races, pregnant women, figures that we don’t know whether to define androgynous or with another word.

Cars, laboratories, trains, African suburbs, entire cities. The internal world and all its contents are affected by the red strand of mRNA. It is an image, we admit, very revealing.

As reported by Update 21Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel had an eventful hearing with the US Senate Committee on COVID-19 Vaccine Price Increases, where Senator Rand Paul asked him pointed questions about myocarditis.

“The data that I’ve shown…actually, that I’ve seen, sorry, from the CDC, has actually shown that there is less myocarditis for people who get the vaccine than there are people who get the COVID infection,” Bancel replies. a question from Senator Paul.

“That’s not true,” Paul had retorted. “I spoke to your president just last week and he readily acknowledged, privately, that yes, there is an increased risk of myocarditis. The fact that you can’t say that in public is quite disturbing.”

In the ferocious hearing conducted by Paul there seems to be no trace of a piece of news that to some may seem bordering on the grotesque: he announced the first phase of human trials for an mRNA vaccine to treat those who have suffered from heart attacks.

In late summer, Moderna sued Pfizer for patent infringement. The company was already in a fight with the US government over the patent of the mRNA vaccine. In parallel, there would be a contract stipulated by the NIAID infectious disease agency (the one directed until recently by Anthony Fauci) which would have obliged the Pentagon to purchase 500,000 doses of the vaccine, for a total of 9 billion dollars.

Two months ago it emerged that the company, which as known before COVID had never sold a product, is building the world‘s first mRNA factory in Melbourne, Australia.

As told by Update 21, the Bancel has a special history, with a gargantuan cosmic coincidence in his professional path. Before Moderna, Stéphane Bancel was CEO of the French company BioMérieux, owned by Alain Merieux, who is considered a personal friend of Xi Jinping, who visited BioMerieux’s BSLM4 laboratory in Lyon in 2014. According to reports, the Chinese have contacted the French for the construction of the Wuhan laboratory, the first BSL4 in the country, in 2004: yes, we are talking about him, the Chinese bat biolaboratory.

The French financier Patrick Degorce, founder of hedge funds and mentor of the current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was in 2011 one of the first investors in that small pharmaceutical company called Moderna (ie «Mode» «RNA»), which at the time had about ten employees and a very discreet way of operating.

Bancel’s career is therefore marked by the coronavirus: first in the company that will help the Chinese build the Wuhano laboratory, then in Massachusetts at the beginning of the 10s in the company that, in theory, should have found the vaccine for the Wuhano virus. The results of this prestigious career are extremely fruitful. According to the magazine Forbes, having 8% of the shares of Moderna (which, we repeat, had never brought a product to market before COVID), Bancel is now technically a billionaire. Second Business Insiderthe lucky Frenchman said he will give away most of his fortune, estimated at $4.1 billion.

As reported by Update 21, Moderna and Merck would be close to Phase 3 for a skin cancer vaccine. A year ago, however, it was reported that the company had begun human trials of an mRNA vaccine for AIDS. Development of a combined mRNA COVID-Omicron and influenza vaccine was announced two months ago; the Bancel told the media that the mRNA COVID vaccine will in fact become like a flu shot, with some groups of vulnerable individuals having to do it on a cyclical basis.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos last year, Bancel complained that “nobody wants” vaccines anymore, so he was ready to throw “30 million doses in the trash”.

Immagine screenshot da YouTube

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

