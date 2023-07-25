Lady Mireille and Sir Dennis Gillings Global Public Health Fellowships (Stipendien) …

Pasteur Foundation US

The Pasteur Foundation US and Institut Pasteur are pleased to announce the 2023 Lady Mireille and Sir Dennis Gillings Global Public Health Fellowships. Those who excel in science have a rare opportunity not only to acquire business and financial knowledge, but also to acquire the skills needed to become successful public health entrepreneurs and influence future generations.

Thanks to the vision of Lady Mireille Gillings, the grants are curated by an unparalleled group of international partners that include the University of Cambridge, the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health and Concordia University in Montreal. The collaboration, involving the French Institut Pasteur, ensures a diverse and well-represented pooling of academic resources, faculty leadership and expertise, and unique opportunities.

“Future leaders in public health need to have a solid understanding of three key areas: management, money and medicine,” explained Lady Mireille Gillings. “The fellowships are designed to add business acumen to academic experience, which is critical for the next generation of global scientists.”

With a background of excellent research, the two-year post-doctoral fellowships aim to instill financial acumen and entrepreneurship, equipping participants with the skills they need to succeed in public health. Applicants must either have a graduate degree from the University of Cambridge, the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health, or Concordia University, or have completed a PhD there within the past two years.

“With COVID-19 we have seen that science must push all boundaries. We have also seen the importance of combining academic and business skills. The fellowships represent a unique cross-border, multidisciplinary collaboration,” said Professor Sir Stewart Cole, KCMG, FRS, President of the Institut Pasteur.

“The Lady Mireille and Sir Dennis Gillings Global Public Health Fellowships are funded and supported by the forward-thinking leadership of Lady Mireille Gillings. They present an exciting opportunity to create an explicit link between scientific and corporate leadership that will provide the next generation of public health leaders with a solid foundation for improving the quality of life,” said Greg Corsico, director of the Pasteur Foundation US.

The Pasteur Foundation supports American scholarly exchanges through postgraduate fellowships, undergraduate summer internships, and similar programs promoting scientific discovery. Since 2001, the Pasteur Foundation US has sponsored more than 200 postdoctoral fellows to work at the Pasteur Institute, thanks to the generous support of our friends and other donors.

Since its founding on June 4, 1887, the Institut Pasteur has been at the forefront of infectious disease research, neuroscience and related fundamental research. For more than 128 years, the Institute has been dedicated to the prevention and treatment of disease through research, teaching and public health initiatives. Thousands of researchers trained at Pasteur worldwide share the values ​​that are at the core of the Institut Pasteur community:

Originality of the scientific approach; Commitment to the applications of research; Humanistic approach adapted to global public health needs and Commitment to sharing knowledge and experience with the international community.

The Institut Pasteur is a non-profit organization and relies on the generosity and support of the public to carry out its research programs. In addition to more than 130 laboratories, the institute houses facilities for state-of-the-art technology platforms, a teaching center and a biobank. The international network of the Institut Pasteur is a unique complex of 33 research and public health laboratories on five continents. Each site makes a significant contribution to local public health surveillance and treatment, as well as global health surveillance.

With its unique structure and glorious history as the cradle of microbiology, the Institut Pasteur has long been at the forefront of innovation, adapting to the rapidly evolving world of biological research and its applications.

The institute’s current priorities include:

Strategic focus on infectious diseases, microbiology, virology, immunology and neurology; Commitment to the research of new and emerging diseases; Global perspective to advance the Institute’s 128-year history, collaborating with major public health organizations and health ministries on 5 continents.

