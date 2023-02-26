Home Health Lagarde, the level of inflation is unacceptable, but it will go down – Last Hour
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 25 – The inflation rate in the euro area “is unacceptably high” but “it is likely to drop because energy prices are falling”. However, core inflation – excluding food and energy – “is currently still at an all-time high, reaching 5.3% in January”.

ECB President Christine Lagarde observed this in an interview. Lagarde – when asked whether the ECB could decide on further increases in interest rates by half a percentage point after the one anticipated for March 16th, she did not come off balance or exclude anything. “We don’t have a crystal ball. I want to see the new data and listen to my colleagues. It is on this basis that we will make a decision. One thing is certain: we will bring inflation back to 2% in a timely manner.” (HANDLE).

