Lake Maggiore, the 007 shipwreck: who are the victims of the “downburst” and why there were more seats booked than registered

The sinking of the Love Lake on Lake Maggiore in front of Lisanza in the municipality of Sesto Calende was caused by the “downburst”, a different phenomenon from the whirlwind. But the prosecutor’s investigation focuses on two other factors. One is the late return despite worsening weather conditions. The other is the vessel’s capacity, also called “Good…uria” by its owners. Claudio Alonzi, 62, from Alatri, and Tiziana Barnobi died in the accident. Husband and wife belonged to the Aise. Anya Bozhkova, 50-year-old wife of skipper Claudio Carminati, also died. And the Israeli citizen Shimoni Erez, 54, a retired agent of the Israeli secret services. The chief prosecutor of Busto Arsizio Carlo Nocerino and the prosecutor Massimo De Filippo are investigating.

The tragedy

According to the first reconstruction, Barnobi had had a panic attack at the beginning of the “downburst”. A phenomenon made up of “particularly violent and very cold gusts that develop downwards compared to a storm of strong intensity”, explained the meteorologist Mattia Guassoni. Bozhkova then went down to the cabin to keep her company. The two bodies were the last to be recovered by firefighters. They were still in the cabin of the boat which had capsized in the gusts of wind. Which “can reach speeds of even more than one hundred kilometers per hour. A phenomenon that we have seen for the first time this year, but which in the past has created many problems during intense rainfall in spring and summer”. Erez, however, who was in Italy to celebrate the birthday of one of his colleagues, was the first to fall into the water.

15 places registered, 23 reserved

From the point of the shipwreck to the shore of Marina di Livenza there are 300 meters. The survivors were rescued by other boats. The Israelis were already on a flight to Tel Aviv in the morning. The Italians were evacuated from the emergency room and from the hotels between Malpensa and Sesto Calende. From the first investigations, however, it appears that on the “Good… uria” there were 15 seats registered. Eight fewer than the 23 actually booked. Even if in the end there were 21 because two day-trippers forfeited the last one. The managers of the port yards have also issued an alert advising to hurry back to shore around 5.30 pm. Welcomed by others but not by Carminati. Some of the rescuers said it was hailing very hard on the lake. “We raised the alarm, but since there were too many we called an acquaintance of ours, a neighbor on the wharf, whom we had just passed because he had an engine problem, and we got the first four on board,” said Matteo Dellavedova.

The rescue

«They wouldn’t have been able to get to shore on their own, they were dressed, dead weight, we had to haul them up one by one. Then one of them told me he saw two people dead in the water.” Finally, the rescue in extremis of one of the castaways, pulled into the boat without breathing: “I yanked him, we turned him on his side, the hail hit his face, he recovered, then he breathed”. The two boats then headed one to Marina di Lisanza, the other to the Piccaluga shipyard. With the help of special compressed air balloons, the firefighters of the Milan and Turin diving teams, with the support of the Varese aquatic rescue specialists, are recovering the sunken boat. In order to be able to give certain answers on any human responsibility for the tragedy, accurate investigative investigations will be necessary, starting from compliance with the safety standards on board and the number of people present compared to the vessel’s transport capacity.

