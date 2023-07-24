Lamb fillet with cauliflower couscous and yoghurt dip | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for couscous and meat:

Remove the silver skin and tendons from the lamb fillet. Salt and leave to soak for a while.

For the couscous, use a large, very sharp knife to grate thinly over the cauliflower florets to form tiny balls. Place the finely grated cauliflower in a container and briefly chop even finer with a hand blender. Be careful that the cauliflower does not become mushy, but only a little finer. Chopping also works in a stand mixer. Alternatively, you can finely chop the cauliflower with a knife.

Peel the garlic (you can also use the stalk of a young bulb instead of a clove) and cut into fine cubes. Briefly sweat the cauliflower in olive oil in a pan at medium temperature, then add the garlic and toss briefly. Pour into a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add honey, lemon juice and olive oil and mix everything together.

Peel the onion and cut into fine cubes. Finely chop the washed parsley. Deseed the chilli and chop finely. Add everything to the cauliflower couscous, mix well and season to taste. Wash the tomatoes, remove the stalk, cut into fine cubes and also fold into the couscous. Season with some ras el hanout.

Place the lamb fillets in a preheated (grill) pan or on the grill and sear on all sides for about 90 seconds. Lamb fillet is fried very quickly and should not be overdone. Before serving, let the meat rest briefly over indirect heat.

Ingredients for the dip:

Mix the yoghurt with lemon juice, honey, salt, some freshly ground pepper, ras el hanout and olive oil until creamy. If you like, perfect the dip with a little lemon and orange zest.

serving:

Spread some yoghurt dip in an arc on the plates and place the meat on top. Add the cauliflower coucous or decorate in a separate bowl.

