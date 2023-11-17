Home » LAMB WESTON – Favorite Potato Wedges
LAMB WESTON – Favorite Potato Wedges

Brand name: LAMB WESTON

Name: Favorite potato wedges

Reason for reporting: Recall due to risk of presence of allergens

Publication date: November 16, 2023

LAMB WESTON Recall Model – Favorite Potato Wedges

16-11-2023 – PDF

(132.9 Kb)

