Lamborghini with youtuber on board against Smart, child dies, serious mother and little sister: “They shot a video”

It is of a bambino 5 years old dead and another little one, the little sister of three, in serious condition in hospital the toll of a accident occurred in the afternoon at Roma and which, according to an initial reconstruction by the investigators, would have been caused by a distraction: a video filmed by young people aboard an SUV, to be published on their social channels e Youtubewhere they boast hundreds of thousands of followers.

It’s yes chills the scenario that is emerging in the tragedy that took place a Palocco couple in Rome. The two children were in the car with their mother (who was also in serious condition) when, due to causes under investigation but probably due to high speed or distracted driving, the Smart ForFour they were traveling in collided with Suv Lamborghini driven by a 20-year-old and with four other young people on board.

The rush to the hospital is useless, the mother and little sister are serious

According to an initial reconstruction, the young people aboard the off-road vehicle were shooting a video to participate in one of the many “challenges” in which they took part. Three of them are part of TheBorderline: accounts with over 600,000 subscribers on YouTube and tens of millions of views. They reside in the area and had rented the blue Lamborghini in Casal Palocco to shoot the footage.

A third car was also involved in the accident. In addition to the 118 personnel, the carabinieri and agents of the local police also intervened on the spot. The child’s conditions appeared very serious from the beginning: when help arrived he was already in cardiac arrest. The doctors performed cardiac massage and after reviving him they transported him to the Grassi hospital in Ostia where, however, he arrived lifeless. The 29-year-old mother and three-year-old daughter were injured. The two were transported in red code to the Sant’Eugenio hospital. The conditions are serious but do not appear to be life threatening.

Investigations are underway, also thanks to the cameras present and the testimonies collected, to crystallize the dynamics of the facts. The investigators will have to ascertain the speed at which the cars involved were traveling and whether the conditions of the road surface, even in the light of today’s rain, could have affected the dynamics of the accident.

The creepy hypothesis: the boys’ mobile phones seized

The young people involved in the fatal accident could have been distracted by the cell phones or video cameras used to shoot a video inside the SUV. According to what emerged from the investigations, the police seized the mobile phones of the five aboard the Lamborghini, to verify who was shooting the video at that moment – already acquired by the investigators – perhaps for a challenge on YouTube.

The hypothesis that they were making a video for social media is also strengthened by what was told by the residents who had already spotted the SUV yesterday with the boys intent on shooting some videos inside.