Lame summer at the beginning of July, at the weekend risk of severe thunderstorms and below average temperatures « 3B Weather

Lame summer at the beginning of July, at the weekend risk of severe thunderstorms and below average temperatures

Lame summer at the beginning of July, at the weekend risk of severe thunderstorms and below average temperatures

Beginning of July with heavy thunderstorms, downpours and hail

The Azores anticycloneAlready put on the ropes on Tuesday due to the transit of a storm front, could yield almost completely on Italy on the weekend of at the beginning of July because of a low pressure vortex fed by fresh Atlantic currents. If the trend is confirmed, the new month will not start in the best way and above all on Saturday 1 could be characterized by marked atmospheric instability with severe thunderstorms, storms and hail. Above all, the central and northern regions would seem to pay the price, but between Saturday and Sunday some strong storms could also affect the south of the peninsula:

Weekend trend weather July 1-2

So according to the latest model releases the worst day could just be Saturday while on Sunday the gradual reaffirmation of the anticyclone of the Azores in the centre-north, would limit instability to the southern regions only. The temperatures in the juncture they would tend to decrease, even falling below the seasonal averages. Attention because this trend will have to be confirmed. New updates will follow.

Become a meteor reporter too, report the weather in your locality. It’s very simple: click here to find out how >> Meteoreporter.

In the event of severe weather, storms with the risk of flooding/flash floods, there are some behaviors to follow to avoid serious dangers, including not underestimating the force of the water on the road during a flood. To know more. >> Here.

