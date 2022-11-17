Home Health Lamezia, a day dedicated to free diabetes prevention screenings organized by the Lions Club on 19 November
Lamezia, a day dedicated to free diabetes prevention screenings organized by the Lions Club on 19 November

Lamezia, a day dedicated to free diabetes prevention screenings organized by the Lions Club on 19 November

Lamezia Terme – A day dedicated to free diabetes prevention screenings. An initiative organized and wanted by the Lions which will take place on 19 November, from 9:30 to 13 and in the afternoon from 16 to 18, open to all citizens. The prevention event organized by the Lions Club Lamezia as 2022/2023 led by President Donatella Amicarelli, will be held at the Literary Coffee Cloister in Piazzetta San Domenico. “It is advisable – they inform – to show up fasting”.

On 14 November, the city of Lamezia also joined the “World Diabetes Day” by symbolically illuminating the blue statue of the Madonnina on the obelisk in Piazza Ardito to support the awareness and information campaign on a complex and clearly defined pathology. growth among the population, which represents – according to the WHO – a considerable public health problem.

screening-diabete0660_4345492645249271258_n_42ce4.jpg

