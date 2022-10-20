Lamezia Terme – The pink month of prevention is doing excellent numbers this year. After the period of slight stagnation due to the covid-19 emergency, the accesses to the female cancer screening centers set up by the ASP of Catanzaro increase again, exceeding the prepandemic levels. “Our Asp has arranged a project based on regional indications, which has been ratified by the Calabria Region and financed with specific funds” explains Dr. Annalisa Spinelli, head of the service in Lamezia Terme. It therefore starts again in a significantly positive way, in particular with the screening for cervical cancer, one of the cancers for which the ASP takes care of signaling to users the possibility of carrying out the examination. The screening center is active inside the Giovanni Paolo II hospital, in rooms dedicated to the access of women, hospitable and decorated with canvases that are part of a collection “Women without a scar” donated to the center by the Lametine artist Simona Ponzu ‘Donato, who also created the logo of the center.

“The culture of prevention is sprouting”

“The number of invitations this year exceeded 100% of the users, to allow patients to recover the exams not carried out in previous years” underlines Spinelli, highlighting the possible reasons for the return. But he adds: “It must also be said that the culture of prevention is sprouting: we are starting to see the results of what has been sown in the last period. The level of attention of the population is important, and perhaps also thanks to covid, this level of attention with respect to health has risen, and must be maintained. If we succeed, thanks to the world of information, we will be able to win our battle, even with respect to lesser known cancers, such as that of the colorectal ”. Today, there are numerous initiatives that allow women aged 25 to 64 to access the consulting rooms or the Asp centers where exams are carried out for the early diagnosis of female tumors, even without an invitation, as spontaneous access, during the open days set up. in the province of Catanzaro.

All women aged 50 to 69 must have mammograms every two years

“As far as breast cancer screening is concerned – continues Spinelli – we managed to reach about 40% of women. The response was significant and the problem now is being able to address the need that has emerged. We are able to carry out mammograms in three centers in our area: in Catanzaro, in Lamezia and in Soverato. In Catanzaro, the exam can be carried out at the San Vitaliano Center, an accredited structure with which a specific agreement has been developed. The ideal would be that the Apulian Hospital also participated by performing first-level mammograms. After this step, positive women are taken care of by our Breast Units: there are two of them, one in the same Pugliese, directed by Dr. Abbonante, one in the Mater Domini University Company where Dr. Renne is a breast surgeon. We entrust the patients to these units so that the diagnostic doubt can be resolved, with the possible confirmation of the cancer. However, it is important to carry out the preliminary examination periodically: all women aged 50 to 69 must have a mammogram every two years, because early diagnosis really makes the difference between life and death, and today breast cancer can be cured. , thanks to interventions performed in the initial phase, condoms – that is, they do not damage the organ, which is particularly important in women – and which often manage to avoid chemotherapy therapies, as we know they are particularly aggressive “. Hence the need, raised by Spinelli, to implement the service.

Cervical cancer prevention initiatives

“At the mammography center of our hospital – he explains in fact – we have the possibility to carry out a certain number of mammography examinations, and we tend to saturate the agenda: we have not had the possibility to foresee an increase in the offer, with exams made ad hoc to the month of prevention, because our radiologists, in extremely small numbers, for screening activities work outside the institutional hours, and therefore already make a huge effort as well as the midwives employed for the pap test. As regards cervical cancer, we have spontaneous access initiatives, for which we also rely on general practitioners, both individual and in associated form: the Galactic UCCP, the Michelangelo center, the Uccp del Reventino, and also a center in Borgia. We do all this to have as much participation and awareness as possible. We are not yet at the optimal level, because the availability of mammograms is expected to increase. But the old retrograde and fatalistic conception of life, and therefore also of health or disease, in the population is unhinging, so many women come to us even without waiting for the invitation from the ASP: this is what allows more and more often to arrive at an early diagnosis, which saves life ”.

Giulia De Sensi