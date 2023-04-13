



Lamezia Terme – World Homeopathy Day is celebrated throughout the world in April in memory of the date of birth of its founder, the German doctor Samuel Hahnemann (Meissen 10/04/1755- Paris 02/07/1843). The Italian Federation of Homeopathic Doctors and Associations (FIAMO) organizes celebratory and informative events every year in order to make this method of treatment better known. Homeopathic therapy is one of the most used in the world and can only be practiced by surgeons, veterinary surgeons, pharmacists and agronomists (for agro-homeopathy) who have trained through codified courses according to the State-Regions and Autonomous Provinces agreement of 2013 In Calabria and Sicily these meetings are organized by the Calabria-Sicily section of FIAMO jointly with the EMC Group AFMO Association.

On Friday 14th April from 6 pm, at the Municipal Library, in Palazzo Nicotera-Severisio in Lamezia Terme, the conference entitled “The contribution of homeopathy to the process of humanization of medicine” will be held under the patronage of the municipality. This event will be moderated by the Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Lamezia Terme, Giorgia Gargano and by the Coordinator of the Calabria Sicily section of Fiamo, Dr. Sebastiano Di Salvo. In addition to the aforementioned moderators, the philosopher Raffaele Gaetano will report, Dr. Marco Tomat, Dr. Angelica Crisci of FIAMO and Natalia Barillari, president of the Libellula-Afasp Association.