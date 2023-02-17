Lamezia Terme – Positive in the pap test and forced to go to a vaccination center in the province of Cosenza to get the papillomavirus vaccine, because in Lamezia the first useful window would have been in August 2023. 47-year-old lady from Martirano Lombardo: “Five years ago – she says – I already tested positive for the pap test, so I entered a prevention circuit that leads me to carry out periodic checks and tests. Therefore, in recent weeks I have performed the pap test at the screening center in Lamezia. After a while, I am contacted because unfortunately the exam gave a positive result. I undergo a gynecological examination and immediately the doctor prescribes me a cure and the immediate execution of the vaccine” .

Here the vicissitudes of the lady begin: “Despite the precise prescription of the doctor who indicated my condition at risk and urgency – he explains – at the vaccination center of Lamezia they tell me that it was not possible to undergo the vaccine except in the month of August, there is no no line of priority even in the face of an ascertained positivity.I then decide not to lose heart and go to a public vaccination center in the province of Cosenza where – to my surprise – I am taken care of immediately and within a few days I can make the first dose of the vaccine“.

Not only that: “In Lamezia it was expressly explained to me that the vaccine, which consists of three doses, would have to be paid for: about 80 euros per dose. In the Cosenza vaccination center, however, since I am a person at risk, the vaccine is was provided free of charge. Well – continues the woman – I want to tell my story to make people understand how many inconveniences there are related to our health system, how many disservices and above all the risks to women’s health“.