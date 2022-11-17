Lamezia Terme – It is celebrated today, November 14, the World diabetes day. Symbolically, the statue of the Madonnina on the obelisk in Piazza Ardito will turn blue to support the awareness and information campaign on a complex pathology. in clear growth among the Italian and European population, which represents, according to the WHO, a considerable public health problem. A precious testimony on diabetes day comes from the winner of Amici, the singer from Lamezia Luigi Strange For the first time, the young man spoke about his disease during the program, telling his story and what it is like to live with diabetes. This had also greatly affected the people of the “web” and the singer’s fans who spoke openly of his illness.

Today he does it again on the occasion of diabetes day: “Initially I felt lost, I felt that something was changing in my life. I was lucky – he added in a video – to have had a great diabetologist next to me who she was able to advise me and I was clever in listening to her advice. Which is not something so obvious.” Luigi also talked about the support of family and friends in coping with the disease and the importance of talking about it and seeking help. “Initially I didn’t even think I’d ever be able to get a shot on my stomach – he continued – then I realized it was easier than I thought and I became more autonomous and also very independent, unlike the first period. Today after 5 years I do what I want. I live peacefully and I don’t have huge problems”. Finally, he stressed the importance of exercising and eating well while leading a “healthy life”. “Inform yourself, it is essential – is Luigi’s appeal – you can find a lot of information on the website giornodeldiabete.it or on the Instagram account @giornatadeldiabete”.

Lamezia adheres to the “World Diabetes Day”

Also Lamezia, therefore, on the initiative of the “Leo Club Lamezia Valle del Savuto”, the Municipal Administration of Lamezia Terme adheres to the “World Diabetes Day”. Established in 1991 – the Municipality reminds us – by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization, the Day is organized to raise awareness and inform the public about diabetes, its prevention and management. Frederick Banting was born on November 14, 1891 who, with Charles Best, first conceived the idea which then led, in 1921, to the discovery of insulin which is used precisely to keep blood sugar under control (i.e. the level of sugar – especially glucose – in the blood) in people with diabetes. Thus begins an awareness campaign to promote policies for the prevention and treatment of the disease, increasing awareness of the warning signs of diabetes, thus supporting actions to promote early diagnosis and those actions aimed at reducing the main risk factors.

