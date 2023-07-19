Home » Lamonea Endo Surgery Srl / Ministry of Health
Lamonea Endo Surgery Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4008 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4088/2023 by Lamonea Endo Surgery Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Marche Region, Veneto Region and against Abbott Srl.

Attachments:

(PDF 108.6 Kb)

1. Ref 4088_23 Lamonea Endo Surgery extraordinary appeal and notifications (PDF 10.89 Mb)

1. TAR Lazio Rome Ric 4088_23 Lamonea Endo Surgery srl c. Ministry of Health and others – Reasons added with request for 56 cpa (PDF 510.8 Kb)

2. Rec 4088_23 Establishment of the Lazio TAR Lamonea Endo Surgery c Ministry of Health and others – Payback (PDF 0.68 Mb)

3. Ric 4088_23 Special power of attorney transposition Lamonea Endo Surgery (PDF 2.96 Mb)

Notice of notification of public proclamations (1) (PDF 294.8 Kb)

Notice of notification of public proclamations (PDF 297.0 Kb)

TAR Lazio Rome – Ric 4088_23 Lamonea Endo Surgery c Ministry of Health and others – Request for notification for public proclamations Additional Reasons (PDF 294.8 Kb)

TAR Lazio Rome – Ric 4088_23 Lamonea Endo Surgery c Ministry of Health and others – Notification request for public proclamations (PDF 295.1 Kb)

