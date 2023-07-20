Lamonea Medical Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4005 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4087/2023 by Lamonea Medical Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations between the State, Regions and Provinces, Permanent Conference for the Relations between the State, The Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces in the person of the Legal Representative, Emilia – Romagna Region, Liguria Region, Marche Region, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Sardinia Region, Sicily Region, Abbott Srl, the Veneto Region and the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region.

Attachments:

1. Ref 4087_23 Lamonea Medical extraordinary appeal and notifications (PDF 1.77 Mb)

2. Rec 4087_23 Establishment of the Lazio TAR Lamonea Medical c Ministry of Health and others – Payback (PDF 0.70 Mb)

3. Rec 4087_23 Special power of attorney transposing Lamonea Medical (PDF 2.96 Mb)

4. Rec 4087_23 Notice of constitution part I (PDF 96.7 Kb)

5. Rec 4087_23 Notice of constitution part II (PDF 87.2 Kb)

6. 202304005_03 (PDF 2.82 Mb)

Notice of notification of public proclamations (2) (PDF 301.8 Kb)

TAR Lazio Rome – Ric 4087_23 Lamonea Medical c Min Salute and others – Notification request for public proclamations (1) (PDF 301.7 Kb)

