There are 18 missing from the shipwreck in the central Mediterranean. The 22 migrants rescued by the Nadir ship of the German NGO Resqship, interviewed by the police who managed to overcome the communication difficulties and the initial reluctance of the survivors, agree on the number – 18 in fact – of those who drowned. The NGO ship recovered two bodies. Among the survivors, landed in Lampedusa, there are also nine women. All of them, originally from the Ivory Coast, Guinea, Cameroon and Senegal: they reported that they set sail at 3 yesterday from Sfax, paying 3,000 Tunisian dinars, and traveling on a 7-metre iron punt.

The crew of the ship Nadir – which is located in Lampedusa – communicated the information to the authorities and the police are interviewing both the members of the NGO and the survivors, to reconstruct what happened. The small boat on which the group was traveling sank. The rescue took place in Maltese sar waters.

“After an hour of uninterrupted rescues, our crew – writes the NGO Resqship on Twitter and then reiterated to the police – found about 25 people in the water who had already been there for about 2 hours. The crew managed to recover 22 survivors and 2 deceased”. The bodies are being transferred to the morgue of the Cala Pisana cemetery where, during the night, the body had also arrived in the Nigerian who lost his life, probably due to an illness, pushing a small boat with 38 people on board to the off Sfax. At the moment there are 13 coffins in the small room of the Lampedusa cemetery.

Another 149 migrants, with four different small boats, were rescued in the Italian Sar area by the patrol boats of the Port Authority. The landings on Lampedusa rise to 13, with a total of 520 migrants, starting from midnight. In the late morning, 156 guests of the Imbriacola district hospot were boarded on the Galaxy line ferry which will arrive in Porto Empedocle tonight. More than 1,200 people remained in the first reception facility.

Last night, the Tunisian Coast Guard blocked 22 attempts at irregular migration, rescuing 451 people aboard boats in distress in the stretch of sea in front of “the central and coastal regions” of the country. This was announced by the spokesman of the Tunis National Guard, specifying that 318 of the rescued migrants are originally from various sub-Saharan African countries, while 133 are Tunisians. The same source gives an account of the arrest in Sfax, Sousse, Nabeul, Monastir and Mahdia of 27 people who “were preparing to participate in an illegal crossing. Banknotes in local and foreign currency were also seized during the operations.

Alarm Phone, 400 migrants in danger in the Mediterranean About 400 people are in danger in the Mediterranean, according to Alarm Phone reports in a tweet. “During the night – explains the organization – we received a call from a boat in distress that left Tobruk, Libya. We informed the authorities, but no rescue operation was confirmed. Don’t put 400 lives at risk: help immediately!”

