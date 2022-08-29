Anti-inflammatories reduce the risk of hospitalization for Covid by 85-90 percent. A new study published in the Lancet journal confirms that inflammation (or phlogosis) caused by the virus affects the mortality rate and hospitalization. This assumption is not new to the scientific world – for some time also in Italy Covid patients have been treated more and more with anti-inflammatories – but it is becoming news to ride for those who are against vaccines. And immediately the social networks were filled with controversy and insults against the culprits of the “mismanagement of the health situation”, especially against Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health during the emergency, defined by many as a “murderer” and there are those among the forces far-right tries to bring anti-inflammatories even in the electoral campaign.

Among the authors of the study there is also Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Institute, who in an interview in La Stampa was quick to clarify that accusing Speranza is “deplorable”, that the vaccine remains “a miracle of medicine” and that you cannot “manipulate science”. The massive attack against Minister Speranza in fact relies on the accusation of not having considered alternative therapies such as anti-inflammatories, of having caused hundreds of thousands of deaths, of not having supported the effectiveness of home treatments (the title of the study is: “The home as a new frontier for the treatment of Covid-19: the case of anti-inflammatories”). But Remuzzi replies: “The worst thing that can happen to the data in the scientific literature is to be exploited during an electoral campaign, no matter from which side. Indicting Minister Speranza is deplorable. Anti-inflammatories can help against Covid but ours. Studies taken into consideration in the review, among others, are robust but not yet definitive. It is not possible to think that the authorities use them to give absolutely valid rules. In Italy the attitude of the ministry and AIFA has always been impeccable . There was no evidence that anything else worked when the first results on anti-inflammatories were published. When the first evidence appeared, Italy was the first country in the world to introduce anti-inflammatories in the treatment against Covid. “

Another question that is making the rounds of social media is: “If anti-inflammatory drugs are enough, why get vaccinated?”. But for the expert there are no doubts: “The vaccine makes it possible to prevent serious disease regardless of the variants of the virus that have been created over time. It is the greatest miracle that modern medicine has made available to the population. the vaccine does not mean not getting sick. However, if you do get sick, you have the choice between antivirals, monoclonal antibodies or anti-inflammatory antibodies. It depends on the availability of these tools and on the clinical history of the person. leftover inflammation “. And he closes on the fourth dose: “According to published studies, the fourth dose should be given to all people over the age of 50. And the best vaccine is the one that is available. The new ones will arrive, but they do not have a degree of coverage so different from that of traditional vaccines “.

The study was conducted by the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research and by Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo. The authors – Giuseppe Remuzzi, Fredy Suter, Norberto Perico and Monica Cortinovis – examined all the studies published in valuable scientific journals, conducted between 2020 and 2021 (including two works by the Mario Negri Institute itself), out of a total of five thousand patients, between study and control groups. According to the magazine, for mild and moderate forms of Covid the results are of great interest with respect to the effectiveness of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs): access to the emergency room and hospitalizations drop by 80% (merged data), the only hospitalizations by 85-90%, the time to resolution of symptoms is shortened by 80% and the need for oxygen supplementation by 100%.