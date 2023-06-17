landed with a punch in the face / THE VIDEO SHOCK

Milan – A banal one dispute over traffic issues. The two begin to argue in an increasingly animated way. A patrol of the local police in passing he stops to settle the matter e separate the litigants. Il punch thrown in the fray and the agent falls on the sidewalk, knocked out by the right hook.

Milan, via San Gregorio: the policeman landed by the punch of a 45-year-old

Lite in strada

The sequence, according to reports from the cast iron unions, took place at 6.45pm on Friday at the corner of via Victor Pisani e via San Gregorioa stone’s throw from the Central: a policeman got the worst, who then went to the emergency room to have the bruises reported in the violent raid treated, which can be healed in 7 days; same prognosis for two colleagues, in turn involved in an attempt to stop the man. The attacker, according to initial information, is a 45-year-old from Romanian origincon several precedents police behind: is accused of resistance and violence to public officials.

The sequence

As seen in a footage shot with a smartphonethe cast iron tried to stop the forty-five year old, blocking him from behind, but the latter managed to wriggle free and give him a punch on the right side of the face; the agent is collapsed with a crash, stunned by the sudden punch; despite the initial concern, he has not suffered serious consequences.

The trade unions

The episode provoked the immediate reaction of the local police unionswho have returned to ask for more protection for the agents engaged in street services: “Scenes like this are no longer tolerable – they say Daniel Vincini e Grace Ingrao del Sulpm – All firefighters must have the stinging spray“. And again: “Constant staff training is needed: cast iron workers must go back to making cast iron, with all the tools at their disposal”. Along the same lines Orpheus Mastantuonosecretary of the CSA, who attacks the Municipality: “We will immediately ask for a discussion table with the administration: we would have expected solidarity from the leaders of Palazzo Marino for what happened”.

The other assault

The one in via San Gregorio was not the only injury on Friday: in the morning, according to the Dayan officer of the Decentralized Command 2 was attacked by a foreign minor unaccompanied, which caused him the thumb fracture.