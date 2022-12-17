PADUA – Today at the Padua Fair, the Centro di Medicina group will celebrate its first 40 years. But more than a celebratory milestone, the anniversary will mark a new beginning: preparing to close 2022 with a budget of 146 million, also strengthened by a substantial expansion package beyond the borders of the Northeast, on the occasion the private and contracted healthcare giant in fact, it will also announce the start of the process for landing on the Stock Exchange. «The listing represents an opportunity in terms of visibility, greater authority on the market, competitive ambitions and, last but not least, the attraction of new talent», underlines the CEO Vincenzo Papes.

PLAN

The entrepreneur from Treviso, together with his family, has come a long way: from the inauguration of the first aesthetic medicine and physical care facility, in 1982 in the center of Conegliano, to the opening in 2022 of the last offices in Veneto, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna, which currently bring the total to 45, with the aim, however, of reaching 80 by 2026 between the North and the Center of the Peninsula. Indeed, the five-year industrial plan for the Medicine Center for Italy envisages investments in healthcare construction, acquisitions, medical equipment and new technologies for 100 million, of which 22 have already been spent this year, for new settlements in the provinces of Ferrara , Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Parma and Mantua. «In addition to our traditional asset, which is the polyclinic one, where we are consolidating our role not only as private individuals but also as a support to the National Health Service, we have added the hospital one, with the acquisition of affiliated and private clinics, such as the Villa Maria in Padua which became the property of the group», explains Papes.

THE USEFUL

For a decade now, the company has not distributed profits among shareholders. «We prefer to reinvest them in precision medicine, personalized treatment paths, certain and rapid timing, cutting-edge technologies», highlights the managing director. The group has 3,150 employees (81.7% women), of whom 1,950 are specialists in 50 disciplines, to carry out 1.7 million laboratory tests, 250,000 radiology reports, 40,000 days of hospitalization, 800,000 outpatient services and 110,000 occupational medicine visits for 1.5 million patients. Papes continues: «To make this path sustainable and to maintain the adequate level of quality and safety of the structures, with the necessary contribution of technology and computerization, it is essential to overcome the only line which is that of the banking system and open up to shareholders , favor the consolidation of the competitive position, development and growth». Hence the project for listing on the Stock Exchange, but also the invitation to other private healthcare entrepreneurs: «If they want to join our group, they should know that here there is room to grow in respect for the person. We are not finance that buys to resell ».