The place of reflection is the headquarters in Rome de Catholic civilization, historic Jesuit magazine, which presents Father Antonio Spadaro’s book on ten years of the Holy Father’s foreign policy. And obviously, when Giorgia Meloni intervenes, who has the Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin beside her, the most current part is that which concerns Africa, the many trips that Bergoglio has made, but also the attention that this government he has been dedicating to the southern shores of the Mediterranean since he took office.

The Prime Minister makes a reflection who tries to detach himself from the controversies of recent days, which leverages that development cooperation which has never been truly effective, both on the part of Italy and on the part of the European Union: «Many Africans have told me that they do not want to escape from their lands and I think that more can be done about this: this is the most humane approach one can have, the most merciful approach».

In the book Francis' Atlas the word mercy occurs several times, as a distinctive trait of Vatican foreign policy. And the concept which "is philosophical, and which is difficult to combine with our daily political plan", remarks Meloni, cannot in any case exempt from making an effort of reflection: "It cannot be allowed – continues the head of government – that whoever arrives here you often find yourself not having the life that was promised to you or working as a labor force for organized crime or prostitution, with voodoo rituals performed on the heads of your children, until they are repaid with prostitution by tens of thousands of euros».

Meloni has an interview before and after his speech private with Parolin, and it is first of all about migrants that we discuss, flows, humanitarian corridors and obviously also the tragedy of Cutro. And the prime minister also returns to these points in public: «I have been and we have been accused of gruesome things but my conscience is clear. The more people leave, the more people put themselves in the hands of cynical traffickers, the more there is a risk that something will go wrong. One cannot put one’s head in the sand, let the mafiosi and traffickers decide who should enter our country, let Wagner’s mercenaries and fundamentalists continue to gain a foothold in Africa», says Meloni (who indicates in the Holy See the “most suitable for peace negotiations” for Ukraine).