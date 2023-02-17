The centre-right government currently in office is still not digested by Maurizio Landini, who did not miss the opportunity to return to the office and attack the executive again. The general secretary of the Italian General Confederation of Labor – during his speech via video at the national congress of Filt CGIL in Aci Castello, in the Catania area – hurled against the government and also spoke of a possible mobilization without excluding the possibility of the opening of a conflict.

Landini argued that from Monday of the week following the congress it would be necessary to start giving life and applying the decisions of the organizing assembly, “ to prepare the conditions for one mobilization that extends in our country from the South to the North until it is able to have visibility and indicate elements of change “.

Speech by the Secretary General of the CGIL to lash out the executive, he didn’t limit himself only to this appeal, but went further and indicated a precise route to follow: “ We must send a message from those who want to work in another direction and who, from this point of view, also want to open, if necessary, a conflict with government and business “. In his opinion it is necessary not only to invest in democracy which is going through a moment of crisis, but also “ unite all that they are dividing “.

Basically Landini has listed a series of actions to be put into practice to move in the totally opposite direction to the one taken by the government. And the usual accusations against the address could not be missing centre-right: “ We must prevent what the government wants to do, to oppose self-employment, VAT numbers to employee work “. Perhaps, engaged in the classic narrative, it escaped him that protecting the self-employed does not automatically mean taking sides against employees.

The general secretary of the CGIL has defendant the executive is to blame for aiming to have a majority in Parliament rather than uniting the country. And he also targeted the line of wanting to let those who want to do it, promoted by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “ It is a message that does not stand “. In this regard, he cited, for example, safety in the workplace, which however was not indicated by the prime minister as a secondary factor and which can also be overlooked in order of importance.