On the conditions of Lando Buzzanca is one of the sons to try to clarify, after the doctor Fulvio Tomaselli and the partner Frances Della Valle for days they have been denouncing the serious situation in which the actor would find himself, admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome. Maximilian Buzzanca, son of the actor, has announced that he wants to sue «Della Valle, who has been ruled by a sentence to have no right against my father, and Tomaselli». Buzzanca’s son explained toAnsa of wanting to protect his father and his privacy, for this reason he intends to make “a complaint to the guarantor, as well as to the order of journalists, Della Valle’s profession, and of doctors, as regards Tomaselli”. Regarding the allegations of negligence by the Rsa which in the last period hosted Buzzanca, the son then said to evaluate a exposed against the structure, but on “this I have to reflect”, he added. At the end of 2019, Buzzacanca’s children had asked and obtained that one be nominated support administrator for the actor, who was already seriously ill at the time. After a few days of hospitalization, Massimiliano Buzzanca clarified that his father «was better today. she went to see him and said that he ate everything, even a sweet, and was more lively, as far as a person suffering from senile dementia can be ».

Read on about Open

Read also: