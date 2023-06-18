Landslide on a restaurant in Montefiascone. The owner died, one seriously injured [foto]

breaking latest news – The owner of the ‘Miralago’ restaurant in Montefiascone in the province of Viterbo was killed in the collapse of a ridge. The landslide buried the scullery of the room where Paolo Morincasa was with another person, who was seriously injured.

According to what the breaking latest news learns, men from the labor inspectorate have also arrived on the spot. In the area affected by the collapse there was work to expand the restaurant.

In business for 40 years

Morincasa, 72, is described to breaking latest news as a hard worker “married, with two children, a man and a woman. The latter runs another take-away business not far away. He has two grandchildren”.

He had been in the restaurant business for 40 years. “A great entrepreneur, we are mutual customers, he has always worked very hard” says Giovanni, a friend of the deceased man “an excellent person. We are all shocked.”

Another woman, who watches pained from the barriers, can only say that Paolo was “an institution for the whole country“. And then a phrase that is repeated like a mantra: “It shouldn’t have happened, it shouldn’t have happened”

