Langeoog: Charming East Frisian island with lots of beaches | > – Guide – Travel

The car-free North Sea island is easy to explore on foot or by bike. Other plus points: 14 kilometers of sandy beaches, plenty of hours of sunshine and lots of untouched nature.

Langeoog means “Long Island”, but with an area of ​​around 20 square kilometers it is one of the medium-sized East Frisian Islands, two thirds of which are part of the Wadden Sea National Park. Even during the season, Langeoog is usually leisurely.

Langeoog is car-free

The best way for visitors to explore the island is on foot or by bicycle, the car must remain on the mainland. Alternatively, a ride on a horse-drawn carriage offers a good overview. A small train runs from the ferry dock to the only place, the North Sea spa resort of Langeoog with a good 2,000 inhabitants.

View over the whole of Langeoog from the water tower

The viewing platform of the water tower is 33 meters above sea level.

Langeoog’s landmark is the 15 meter high water tower. It stands on the Kaapdune, on the way from the center to the beach. It was built in 1909 as a navigation mark and water reservoir – but it is not a lighthouse. From the viewing platform, visitors have a magnificent view of the entire island. When the weather is nice, you can even see the neighboring islands of Baltrum and Spiekeroog.

Drinking water is stored under the island

Inside, an exhibition is dedicated to the topic of water supply. A water pipe to the mainland was never necessary for the islanders, because under the dunes of the island there is a mighty freshwater lens that fills up again and again and provides residents and tourists with sufficient drinking water.

The Melkhörndüne in the middle of the island also offers a good overview of Langeoog – at 20 meters one of the highest elevations in East Frisia.

Miles of sandy beach and seawater pool

The long, fine sandy beach on the island is particularly attractive for holidaymakers. It extends over a length of 14 kilometers and offers various zones, such as for sports, dogs and swimming. During the season, numerous wicker beach chairs line the western and eastern beaches around the island village – perfect for enjoying hours of sunshine, of which Langeoog has around 1,500 a year. In bad weather, the seawater pool with wave pool, water slide and dune sauna area is a good alternative.

Excursions to the animal and plant world

In addition to sand and dunes, salt marshes and mudflats characterize the species-rich nature of Langeoog. Large areas belong to the Lower Saxony Wadden Sea National Park, are under protection and may only be entered as part of guided tours, which start at the bird keeper’s house, among other places. Located halfway between the village and the east end of the island, it features a multimedia exhibit on bird life and offers a good view of the surrounding bird colonies.

The eastern part of the island belongs to the Wadden Sea National Park. Here the seals can sunbathe undisturbed.

On their own, visitors can explore nature on two nature trails. At the end of the developed path to the eastern tip of the island, there is a path to the “Osterhook”. There is a platform with information boards and a telescope. It is ideal for spotting birds or, if you’re lucky, seals. The best time to do this is three hours before and after high tide.

There Fluthaken Flinthörn

The one and a half kilometer long “Flinthörn” nature trail in the extreme south-west also offers an observation platform. The Flinthörn is a flood notch that has formed through sand deposits over the centuries. The area is an important breeding and resting place for numerous waders and waterfowl. Especially in autumn, during the migratory bird days, visitors can expect a great natural spectacle.

Museums, island church and dune cemetery

Anyone interested in the history of Langeoog will find a small exhibition on the subject in the Seemanshus local history museum. The Maritime Museum shows numerous models and flotsam, the permanent exhibition “Waste in the Sea” and “Langeoog made of Lego”. The stately island church from the 19th century is also worth seeing. Inside is a modern altarpiece by the East Frisian artist Hermann Buß. The famous singer Lale Andersen (“Lili Marleen”) is not buried in the church graveyard. Her resting place is in the dune cemetery on the northern outskirts.

Arrival to Langeoog by ferry



Holidaymakers drive to the ferry terminal in Bensersiel. There you can park your car in one of the guarded parking lots. Train travelers go to the north or Esens and from there take the bus to Bensersiel. Long-distance buses also run to the pier in Bensersiel. From there the ferries to Langeoog start several times a day. The crossing takes about 45 minutes. The ferry price includes the ride on the colorful island train to the center of Langeoog.

Langeoog can also be reached by bus from Bremen. The island also has an airport.

Map: Distinctive points on Langeoog

