Small bumps, white spots, and small spots on the tongue are often harmless. However, they can sometimes be a telltale sign of what's going on with our overall health. Let's see together 5 signs to pay attention to

Small bumps, white spots, and small spots on the tongue are often harmless. However, sometimes these conditions can be a telltale sign of what’s going on with our bodies and overall health.

For example, infections, stress, problems taking medications and even aging can leave a mark on our tongue and for this reason it is no coincidence that when the doctor visits him, he starts by observing the tongue.

But what are the 5 signs to watch out for? Let’s see together what your language is telling you and when it is appropriate to contact your doctor or dentist. (Read also: Health spy language: the signs to watch out for)

White spots

A first sign that should not be underestimated is that of the presence of white spots on the tongue, which if they can be swept away with a toothbrush could be a sign of oral thrush.

It is a candida infection that appears in the oral cavity often associated with pain, unpleasant taste and difficulty eating and drinking. While the condition is common and usually easily treated, if it becomes a recurring problem it may indicate another health problem, such as immune system problems or deficiencies of various kinds.

White spots that cannot be rubbed off

Instead, white patches on the tongue and inside the mouth that can’t be rubbed can be caused by a condition called leucoplachia. This occurs when cells in the mouth grow excessively or when the tongue has been irritated, resulting in white patches on the tongue and inside the mouth.

However, while leukoplakia can also be a warning sign of cancer, it’s not inherently dangerous by itself. If you see what you think might be leukoplakia, contact your dentist or doctor for an evaluation.

Canker sores

It is not uncommon to have mouth and tongue ulcers or canker sores, which, although painful, usually heal on their own within a few days. Their cause is unknown, although some experts believe stress may be a predominant factor.

What to take into consideration is a possible non-healed ulcer or a new lump on the tongue, in these cases it could be a sign of oral cancer and it is advisable to contact your doctor immediately for a check-up.

Geographic language

A tongue is called geographic when it looks like the outlines of a map, with reddish spots and a white border, and this is a very common condition. While not serious, the condition can cause pain especially if you eat certain foods such as citrus fruits or spicy foods.

A geographic tongue is usually harmless, and the best way to manage it is to avoid irritating foods that trigger pain in the tongue. However, often this condition could also reveal one allergic manifestationIn these cases it is advisable to contact your doctor.

Hairy tongue

The term “hairy tongue” is used to describe an abnormal coating on the surface of the tongue and is a relatively common, temporary and harmless condition. Hairy tongue occurs due to lack of stimulation at the top of the tongue, resulting in an overgrowth of bacteria in the mouth.

The bacteria then builds up on the papillae or small rounded projections found along the tongue and instead of shedding as usual, the papillae begin to lengthen. Also, hairy tongue is often caused by poor oral hygiene or smoking.

