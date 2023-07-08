Language Barriers and Healthcare Needs: Insights from Aflac’s ‘Wellness Matters’ Study

Title: Language Barriers Impact Hispanics’ Access to Healthcare and Preventive Care, Aflac Survey Finds

Subtitle: Hispanics urged to take a proactive approach to their health

According to a recent study conducted by Aflac Incorporated, a leading supplemental health insurance provider in the US, language acts as a significant barrier for Hispanics in meeting their medical needs and understanding insurance policies. The comprehensive survey, named ‘Wellness Matters’, delves into the attitudes, habits, and opinions of 2,001 employed US adults aged 18 to 65 concerning health and preventive care. The findings shed light on the impact of language barriers, skipped checkups, the significance of routine examinations, the demand for more healthcare training, and gender dynamics among Hispanics.

The ‘Wellness Matters’ survey reveals that language barriers prevent 31% of Hispanics from accessing crucial preventive care resources, resulting in avoidances of wellness tests for 72% of respondents compared to 46% who do not perceive language as a barrier. Consequently, Hispanics are more likely to miss out on vital tests such as blood tests, Pap smears, mammograms, sexually transmitted disease screenings, skin cancer evaluations, and colonoscopies.

Moreover, the study indicates that even though 25% of Hispanics report feeling healthy, a significant portion skip regular checkups. The reasons cited for this behavior include lack of insurance coverage, uncovered costs, and labor disputes, with men being particularly affected by the latter. Routine checkups are paramount for cancer detection, as demonstrated by the study’s finding that 72% of Hispanic respondents diagnosed with cancer discovered their condition through screening tests.

The survey underscores the necessity for healthcare providers and organizations to better engage and educate the Latino community on the benefits of proactively managing their health and wellness, echoing the sentiments of Tom Morey, acting chief of Aflac US. Morey emphasizes the importance of taking control of one’s health by developing good health habits early, seeking clarification from healthcare providers and insurance companies, and prioritizing regular wellness checkups.

Furthermore, the study also reveals intriguing gender dynamics within the Hispanic population. Hispanic men show a more optimistic outlook on their current and future health compared to women in various areas, including controlling their weight/BMI, financial health, mental health, and physical health.

An analysis of Aflac’s internal data indicates a worrying trend of declining claims for cancer wellness benefits among younger generations. Claims for cancer policy wellness benefits saw an 11% decrease for 20-year-olds and a 9% decline for 30-year-olds in 2022 compared to 2019. A routine medical exam remains crucial in detecting cancer for Hispanic respondents, with 72% receiving their diagnosis at such checkups.

Aflac underscores the need for this trend to continue among Hispanics, emphasizing the value of routine medical exams and annual screenings. The company also highlights the significant role loved ones play in promoting health, particularly among the US Hispanic population. The survey finds that 67% of Hispanics benefit from the encouragement provided by friends and family to attend routine doctor visits.

Interestingly, among the general population, a cash incentive is a contributing factor in ensuring regular check-up appointments, with 83% being more likely to keep such appointments if offered financial assistance. Additionally, the study reveals that individuals are more inclined to prioritize wellness exams in later life if their parents or caregivers demonstrated good habits, such as scheduling well-child appointments, at an early stage of their lives.

As the ‘Wellness Matters’ survey draws attention to the challenges faced by Hispanics in accessing healthcare and preventive care, Aflac urges individuals to proactively address these barriers, take advantage of routine wellness checkups, and involve loved ones in promoting good health habits.

