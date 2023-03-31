The former chief physician was in a state of depression According to those who knew him well, the seriousness of his son’s condition and the fear of not knowing how to manage his end, together with the fact that retirement was experienced by Vicentini as the loss of his job, would have led the seventy-year-old, a long-standing doctor and according to many with extraordinary abilities and sensitive person, in a state of depression such as to make him decide to cancel all suffering for him and his loved ones. However, an absurd and inexplicable tragedy that plunged an entire community and above all family members, friends and colleagues of the professor at the University of L’Aquila and former chief urologist at the Teramo hospital into despair and despair.

The tragedy discovered by concerned relatives and friends The massacre was discovered in the early afternoon when some relatives and friends went knocking in the house, worried that the Vicentini family hadn’t answered the phone since lunchtime the day before: for this reason, according to the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office who are carrying out surveys and conducting investigations, the time of the massacre should be placed around 1.30 pm yesterday. Investigators are also checking cell phones and listening to the testimonies of neighbors, who, however, seem to have heard nothing, and relatives.

Raptus or premeditated action? The second hypothesis prevails There is both the dynamics of the three murders and the reasons for the crazy gesture to be clarified, whether it was a raptus or if it was a premeditated action. A hypothesis, the latter, more probable given that the investigators would have found a note written by the former chief physician before taking his own life. See also Russia begins to dismantle the global internet

The certain thing, according to the testimonies, is that the doctor who for a few weeks had stopped being a urologist, continuing instead to teach. And since then it would never be the same again, showing a depressive state and a discouraged and pessimistic attitude. So much so that more than one friend had advised him to get help.

“We are devastated. It is a tragedy that we cannot explain: Professor Vicentini was a very good and appreciated urologist, as well as a kind, sensitive and helpful man”. The director general of the Asl of TeramoMaurizio Di Giosia. “He retired about a month ago, after having done a great job in our company, in the university-managed urology department – he recalled -. Upon retirement, the department returned to hospital management, but continued with the great work set up by Vicentini who was a doctor wanted from outside Teramo and outside the region”.

Brother: “He told me they were going to the beach” Giovanni Vicentini, brother of the urologist, last heard from the relative two days ago: “He told me that with the whole family he would go to the beach in Tortoreto, near Teramo. Yesterday I tried to contact him without receiving an answer: I only since the windows were down and I thought they had already left. Only today with the secondary keys did they go to open it, realizing the tragedy”.

“He was an extraordinary professional – recalled the family lawyer Emilio Bafile -. Ha certainly suffered from the clinical situation of his son that he was unwell and this story marked him. Obviously, the suffering has reached its extreme and has matured this idea. His son’s condition weighed heavily on his life.”

With the murder of the 43-year-old by his father, there are three disabled people killed in three months in Abruzzo, with the subsequent suicide or attempted suicide of the family member, a growing unease among those who experience a situation of disability in the family, as also demonstrated by the ‘last episode.