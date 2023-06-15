Large majority for fundamental health care reform

Nine out of ten Germans believe that the healthcare system needs to be fundamentally improved. The majority of respondents want politicians to invest more money in health care.

Image: Nora Klein

NAccording to a recent survey, nine out of ten Germans believe that fundamental reforms in the healthcare system are necessary. More than half of those surveyed (55 percent) have the impression that health care has deteriorated over the past ten years, the Bertelsmann Foundation explained when the study was published in Gütersloh on Thursday. Without reform measures, health care would deteriorate in the future, according to 77 percent of citizens.

According to the Bertelsmann Foundation, almost 90 percent of the people surveyed want politicians to invest more money in health care. Out of eleven policy areas mentioned, only education and old-age security were considered more important.

The population is open to concepts for modern supply structures, it said. A clear majority of 89 percent are in favor of keeping smaller hospitals in rural areas. On the other hand, according to this, 69 percent said that the most important thing was that there were enough medical practices on site and that a nearby hospital was “not absolutely necessary”. If treatment capacity increases, four-fifths of people would agree to merging two small hospitals into one large clinic.

According to the information provided, the representative study was carried out by the Forsa Institute on behalf of the Bertelsmann Foundation’s “Health Transformation Hub” initiative. In April of this year, around 1,500 people aged 18 and over were interviewed by telephone on the basis of a random sample.