[SPECIAL] In recent years, the market’s requirements for aesthetics have become more and more particular, especially for companies that want to create unique designs, they will want to bring their own laser cutting machine. It can save costs and show customers the most direct way of presentation. Therefore, laser cutting machines gradually enter independent studios from large enterprises, but how to choose a device that meets the needs and costs has become the most innovative. Create the answer the boss wants to know.

FLUX beamo The world‘s smallest CO2 laser cutting machine

In order to provide designers with better creation tools, the world-renowned laser cutting machine brand “Flux 3D FLUX” is a super high-quality company developed by a 100% Taiwanese team. In the past, it has launched beamo, Beambox for different needs. , Beambox Pro, HEXA and other laser cutting machines, the most representative of which is the “FLUX beamo” CO2 laser cutting machine.

The reason why this beamo is popular all over the world, first of all, its size is only four A4 sheets of paper, which can be easily placed in a corner of the studio or any place you like on the computer desktop. Secondly, the aesthetic design of both straight lines and smooth curves allows the processing tools not only to have practical functions, but also to bring a new look to the space.

