Last and Totti delirious for Vasco in Rome, in Palermo there are already those who have pitched the tents

The Komandante inflamed the hearts of the 60 thousand present at the Olympic stadium From Rome for the second of the two concerts of his tour in the capital. Among the fans delirious about the evergreen Vasco Rossi the former Giallorossi captain was also there Francesco Totti, in the company of his girlfriend Noemi Bocchi. Live on the Roman champion’s Instagram profile, for the first time not at the hands of the paparazzi, Totti showed himself in the company of Bocchi, a new love story after the failure of his marriage to Ilary Blasi. But the couple were not alone. Together with them, apparently for a chance meeting, the singer Last. Stories, reels and live coverage recounted the return to Rome of Vasco Live, which opened its Capitoline concert with a Tell the moon, in a crescendo that literally sent the audience into raptures. Totti and Ultimo, together from start to finish, chanted the songs of the Modenese singer-songwriter for their fans. From Canzone to Ogni volta, from Sally to Rewind, from Brava Giulia to Albachiara, the Kom has once again enchanted as it has for 40 years now. After the two days in Rome, the bull’s eye now lights up Palermo where the fever for Vasco has already started, for the concerts of 22 and 23 June. With four days in advance, there are those who are desperately trying to find more tickets, which have already been sold out for months, and those who have already pitched their tents in the area in front of the Renzo Barbera stadium.

