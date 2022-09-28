Listen to the audio version of the article

The fight against Covid is not over and even if the virus is not what it was two years ago it could still hurt, especially in autumn and winter when it will circulate more than today. Yet there are over 14 million Italians, between the frail and over 60 – the categories to which the vaccine is recommended – who are postponing the fourth dose with the vaccination campaign that risks being a resounding flop, given that for weeks we have been proceeding to an average of about 10 thousand injections a day, when more than 200 thousand would be needed to protect a large part of the most vulnerable audience from severe forms within the next two months. Vaccine fatigue – after 50 million Italians have done at least one dose – weighs as well as the pause in the electoral campaign that made “forget” the support for a vaccination campaign that just fails to take off and that instead must immediately get into gear if he doesn’t want to fail completely.

30 thousand victims since the end of January

Also because Covid does not yet behave like a flu the numbers say: since Omicron, the most contagious but less pathogenic variant, dominates the scene in Italy – it was 100% already on January 31st – 30 thousand deaths have been counted , much more than a flu that in the toughest seasons causes 10-15 thousand victims. Among other things, the flu virus, after two years of truce thanks also to the measures for Covid (masks and distancing), this year will reappear with more virulence as has already been seen in the southern hemisphere in countries such as Australia .

This is why this is the time to push the vaccination campaign with recalls especially to the frail and over 60 with the new bivalent vaccines adapted to Omicron 1 and Omicron 4.5, available right now in hubs, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

19 plus 6 million doses

After a first circular of 7 September which authorized the bivalent vaccines updated on Omicron 1 – in all the first tranche is 19 million doses – on 23 September a new circular was signed which authorizes and also makes available the vaccines for Omicron 4-5 of which the arrival of 6 million doses is already expected in these hours. These new bivalent vaccines are indicated for the same categories as the previous one, that is for the fourth doses of fragile, over 60 as well as for those over 12 who have not yet taken the third dose. The novelty, contained in the latest circular is that they can be “made available upon request by the interested party” as a fourth dose also for all over 12. A fifth dose is also foreseen for the severely immunosuppressed “upon evaluation and specialist clinical judgment”. In short, the vaccination campaign continues under the banner of maximum openness to all, but risks being deserted if there is not also strong and decisive support from the new government with clear and precise messages.

An audience of over 19 million people

Also because the mountain to climb as mentioned is very high: according to the data of the Gimbe Foundation, the number of people candidates to receive the second call (fourth dose) is over 19.1 million people: of these, over 14 million can receive it. immediately, almost 1.9 million are immediately ineligible as they have recovered from a Covid infection for less than 120 days and almost 3.2 million have already received it.