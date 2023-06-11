Home » Finance » Bonus » Psychologist bonus: last days to send the request, how to do it

Citizens’ mental health is also close to the state’s heart, which after the inevitable and obvious consequences following the pandemic has also decided to provide a psychologist bonus. The deadline for sending requests for this bonus to INPS is these days: let’s see how to apply.

The state has decided to disburse again for this year a psychologist bonuswhich offers Italian citizens a refund, albeit partial for expenses related to the psychologist or psychotherapist. However, few know that they are now only missing few days before the deadline of sending the invoices to be sent in order to obtain the reimbursement through the psychologist bonus.

Il contribution disbursed with the psychologist bonus, in order to be valid, it had to be used to cover the costs of psychotherapy sessions within 180 days of acceptance of the application. Invoices showing expenses must be forwarded to INPS by 20 June. In this regard, INPS informs that starting from the following day:

all unconfirmed sessions, or sessions confirmed but not yet accompanied by billing data, will be automatically cancelled, to allow for the identification of the residual resources available for the purpose of scrolling through the rankings for the year 2022.

Psychologist bonus: here’s how to send the request by 20 June

Thanks to the bonus provided by the state, it is possible to obtain an important deduction on the expenses incurred for visits and sessions with psychologists and psychotherapists. The high costs of the private service are often the deterrent for citizens not to use this very important tool.

In message number 2127 of June 8, the INPS announced that “it has communicated to those entitled the acceptance of the applications, as well as the unique code assigned to them and associated with the economic value attributed on the basis of the ISEE of the family unit to which they belong”.

It should be borne in mind that since i 180 days from acceptance of requests are expired June 7, new sessions with the psychologist after this date cannot be calculated in this year’s request. It is also not possible retroactively cancel sessions already confirmed.

After the date indicated by the law for the psychologist bonus, the unique code assigned to applicants and associated with the economic value attributed in base all’Isee of the family nucleus to which they belong is no longer valid.