Last farewell to Gianni Bondini, historic signature of sports journalism

It was the Hall of the Presidents of Palazzo H in Rome that hosted the funeral home of Gianni Bondini, the historic signing of who died last Saturday at the age of 77.

The Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, the honorary member of the CIO, Franco Carraro, the President of CONI, Giovanni Malagò, the Director General of Sport and Health SpA, Diego Nepi Molineris and the Director of RaiSport and President of USSI Rome, Jacopo Volpi, bid a last farewell and remembered between a smile and a tear one of the journalists who, more than others, have covered sports policy over the last 30 years.

Gathering around Gianni Boldini’s wife, many friends, sports managers and above all fellow journalists who shared editorial offices and desks with him, waiting along the corridors of the “palaces” of justice first and then of sport or who appreciated his shrewd and pungent style.

