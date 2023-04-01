Home Health Last Generation activists smear Barcaccia: “We don’t pay for fossils”
Last Generation activists smear Barcaccia: “We don’t pay for fossils”

The Barcaccia water has been dyed black. What took place in front of the Trinità dei Monti stairway, in front of thousands of tourists, was not an April Fool’s joke.

The blitz on the Spanish Steps

The black paint in the symbolic fountain of Piazza di Spagna was poured by “Last Generation” activists. Two entered the monumental pool. One unfurled a small orange banner where climate activists had printed the words “we don’t pay for fossils”. The other has emptied a tank containing a dye that made the fountain water black.

The intervention of the police forces

The scene took place mid-morning on Saturday, therefore in front of the cameras of the many smartphones that were positioned in the direction of the protest at that moment. The activist who smeared the water was immediately taken out of the fountain by the police. Shortly after he was also followed by the other adherent of the civil disobedience movement who became the protagonist of the blitz.

Dossier – Who they are and who finances Ultima Generazione



