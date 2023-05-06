Last generation, in the fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona thrown charcoal: “Future as black as water”

Coal in the Fountain of the Four Rivers a Piazza Navona : Last generation returns to attack the Roman artistic heritage. At 3 pm, four activists linked to the campaign “Let’s not pay for fossils”, promoted by the aggressive environmental group. After the blockades of cars on the Gra and the demonstration naked and chained in via del Tritone, the activists poured vegetable charcoal diluted in the water of the precious Baroque work designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini, to “raise the alarm on the black future that awaits humanity and which is already manifesting itself with ever more frequent droughts and floods”. In the evening the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. went to Piazza Navona: «I carried out an inspection to verify the conditions of the Fountain of the Four Rivers, today targeted by an action by the eco-vandals ».

Upon the arrival of the police, the 4 activists did passive resistance and have been turned away, reported and taken away by the agents, declaring in a press release: «Difficult years await us, but if we don’t zero emissions immediately they will be terrible. The collapse is already underway and we can no longer stop it: proof of this is the increasingly frequent and devastating extreme events, such as the flood in Emilia Romagna a few days ago. This is why we ask the government to immediately divest the billions it spends on fossil fuels, the main cause of these tragedies, and use them to take urgent measures to protect Italians and Italians from the consequences of water bombs, extreme drought, deadly heat waves. How many catastrophes do we still have to see before we understand that the house is burning and we have to put out the fire?».

The 17th century fountain and its history

The Quattro Fiumi fountain was restored in 2021. As stated on the Capitoline Superintendence website, it was «commissioned by Pope Innocent X Pamphilj (1644 – 1655) to adorn the square on which the family palace was being built in monumental forms at the time (with the nearby church of S. Agnese and the Innocentian College), replaced the trough installed together with the two side fountains in the 1570s. In 1647 the Pope entrusted to Francis Borromini the project of the new pipeline that was to carry 180 ounces of virgin water to Piazza Navona and decided to transfer it to the square the obelisk (Roman copy from the Domitian era) which lay in pieces in the area of ​​the circus of Maxentius on the ancient Appian way. After a competition of ideas involving important artists of the time, the pope entrusted the task to Gian Lorenzo Berniniwho presented a silver model of the fountain In the center of a low elliptical basin, the fountain is imagined as a large travertine cliff, excavated from a cave with four openings, which supports the granite obelisk. On the corners of the cliff are the monumental marble statues of the four rivers representing the continents then known, also identified by the vegetation and animals carved alongside: the Danube Of Antonio Ercole Raggi for Europe, with the horse; The Times Of Claude Poussin for Asia, with the oar and the dragon; The Need Of Giacomo Antonio Fancelli for Africa, with the veiled head (an allusion to the unknown sources) associated with the lion and the palm; The Rio de la Plata Of Francesco Baratta for America with one arm raised – perhaps to shelter from the rays of the sun represented by the obelisk – and next to it an armadillo. On the top of the cliff are two large ones marble coats of arms of the pope’s family with the dove carrying an olive branch in its beak, and the same dove, in bronze, is placed at the top of the obelisk. The fountain came built between 1648 and 1651 by a large group of artists and workers directed by Bernini. A masterful fusion of architecture and sculpture, the fountain of the Four Rivers expresses movement in every sculptural detail, from the vegetation, to the statues, to the fauna represented in the basin and on the cliff, becoming the fulcrum of the entire surrounding space».