Last minute bikini figure? Expert warns against crash diets

Health scientist relies on a sustainable change in diet

Now quickly to the bikini figure? Nutrition expert warns against crash diets

The holiday season is just around the corner, because for many, summer means the long-awaited annual holiday. Sun, beach and bathing fun lure you. But a look in the mirror reveals that numerous rolls of fat have accumulated over the past few months. This is not what the ideal bikini or swimming trunks figure really looks like.

But is it even possible to lose a lot of weight in a few weeks? Theoretically it is possible to lose weight in a short time. But it’s important to note that healthy weight loss is generally around 0.5 to a maximum of 1 kg per week. Losing weight faster can lead to health problems and is often difficult to sustain over the long term.

For example, to lose 22 pounds in 12 weeks would require a calorie deficit of about 7700 calories per week, or 1100 calories per day. However, this can only be achieved by reducing calorie intake, increasing physical activity, or a combination of both. It is also advisable to incorporate regular exercise into your everyday life. A combination of strength training and cardio exercises can help burn fat and build muscle mass.

“In all weight loss efforts, it is important to ensure a balanced and healthy diet to ensure that all necessary nutrients are received,” says health scientist Pia Maria Schulze M.Sc. “Blatant crash diets with extremely low calorie intake can lead to malnutrition and are usually not sustainable.” Instead, Schulze recommends a sustainable change in diet as part of a 3-phase program. A Swiss product can support this change in diet: the Swiss-QUBE.

Swiss-QUBE are specially designed nutrient cubes that, thanks to their formula, offer the body all the important vitamins and minerals it needs for healthy and efficient functioning. This is a finely granulated vegetarian and alternatively: vegan natural product that contains all the nutrients and thus improves the body and brain performance to the maximum.

“The formula ensures that you feel full for a long time, so that you can lose weight quickly and in a healthy way as part of a 3-phase program,” says Schulze.

“Where and how much fat accumulates in our body depends largely on our insulin level,” explains the scientist. “The most well-known phenomenon: If the insulin level rises and falls too quickly, we get ravenous appetite attacks and then the bad yo-yo effect after weight loss is not far away.”

A 3-phase weight loss program that is supported by Swiss-QUBE prevents such ravenous hunger attacks. And the notorious yo-yo effect does not occur.

All raw materials contained in the Swiss-QUBE are of high quality and are processed under strict supervision. In this way, the nutrients contained are preserved, so that all vitamins, minerals and co. are preserved. The highly complex, herbal formula has an extremely positive effect on the human body. It covers up to 100 percent of the daily nutrient requirement if the recommended consumption is observed.

Swiss-QUBE are small, practical, nutritious and low in calories. They ensure a healthy diet every day. Thus, the “practical cubes” are ideal weight loss and fasting companions and help to establish a sustainable healthy lifestyle in the long term.

