It is important to underline that it is not possible to lose significant weight in just two days, since healthy and lasting weight loss takes time and consistency. However, if you need to look your best in two days, here are some tips that can help reduce swelling and water retention, giving the impression of a slimmer silhouette:

Reduce your sodium intake: Sodium can cause water retention, so try to limit your intake of salty foods, such as snacks, processed meats, and processed foods.

Increase your water intake: Drinking lots of water can help flush out toxins and reduce bloating. Try to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day.

Limit carbohydrates: Reducing your carbohydrate intake can help burn body fat and reduce bloating. Try to eat protein-rich foods and leafy green vegetables.

Get active: Exercise can help burn calories and reduce swelling. Try to get at least 30 minutes of aerobic activity, such as walking, running or stationary biking.

Sleep well: Sleep is essential for overall health and weight maintenance. Try to sleep at least 7-8 hours a night.

Remember that these suggestions may help reduce swelling and make your skin feel more toned, but they are no substitute for a healthy lifestyle and long-term balanced diet to maintain a healthy weight.

Last minute diet: example menu scheme

Here is an example of a last minute easy diet that you could follow:

Breakfast: 1 cup of skim milk or soy milk, 1 slice of wholemeal toast with 1 teaspoon of sugar-free jam, 1 banana

Morning snack: 1 low-fat yogurt

Lunch: Green salad with tomatoes and natural tuna, 1 apple

Afternoon snack: 1 orange juice

Dinner: Grilled chicken breast with grilled zucchini, 1 cup boiled brown rice, 1 pear

Remember to drink at least 2 liters of water a day and exercise regularly to promote weight loss. In any case, I advise you to always consult your doctor before following a new diet.