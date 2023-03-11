The last minute diets recommended to lose excess weight, in no time and with little effort. The useful tips.

Diet last minute, are just what we need if we need to lose a few pounds but with little time available. Also known as ‘flash diets’, there are a large number of last minute diets, usually to be followed for 3 to 5 days.

The excess kilos that are lost are those made up of liquids, which are disposed of faster and which are precisely the excess load we get rid of. In a normal diet then the slimming process slows down, as it affects the actual fat mass.

Of course, however, it would always be good to ask a dietician or nutritionist for advice first and then eventually proceed. Also do not start if you are pregnant or with some pathology in progress. Diets of this type are also useful for detoxification, so to speak.

Perhaps following a period of ‘eating’, as could be a part of the year marked by holidays. Thus the intestine and the digestive system are purified and are less loaded.

Last minute diets, which are the most effective

Furthermore, very often a flash diet is also low in calories and low in carbohydrates. For this reason it is mandatory not to continue following them for more than 3 days on average, or a little more. Otherwise, you risk major health complications. What are the most effective diets in this regard?

However, it is very, very important to keep in mind some very useful concepts that will make the difference in preserving what will be our good health. With no type of diet should you ever go lightly. Ever and never.

And especially with the so-called “flash” or “fast” diets. Which are designed to be followed only for a few days. So let’s keep in mind some completely essential rules that we cannot fail to follow.

We always ask for advice first to an expert dietician or nutritionist before starting any type of diet. As far as flash diets are concerned, we never go beyond a maximum of two or three days because otherwise we risk a lot for our health.

And we never skip a meal. Fasting is the most harmful thing of all when following a diet. Instead, let’s respect the rule of five daily meals and stick to the right sizes and types of food. Only in this way will we lose weight without any consequences.