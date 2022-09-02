If you’ve been following this generation of Japanese video game sales, you’ve surely noticed how the Switch completely smashed the competition. But there’s another interesting trend, and that’s the Xbox Series S/X. Both consoles appear to have found an audience in Japan, something the console only had in the early days of the Xbox 360.

By comparison, the Xbox One hit 114,000 units over its lifetime in Japan, and the Xbox Series S/X has sold 318,000 units after less than two years on the market. If it can keep up, it will beat the original Xbox, which sold 473,000 units in Japan over its lifetime, and has a long way to go before passing the Xbox 360, which sells in the country 1,616,000 units out.

But there are signs that it may be possible. Rather than dropping sales, the Xbox Series S/X appears to be picking up steam in Japan, where last week was the format’s biggest hit since launch, according to John Welfare, an analyst who tracks Japanese game sales. good time. Japan sold 16,726 Xboxes, which in all fairness is still lower than the PlayStation 5’s 25,109 units and the beastly Switch of 113,530 consoles.

Still, the Xbox Series S/X seems poised to do something the Xbox has never done, cultivate a genuine Japanese audience. This will definitely improve the range of Japanese games available in the format, which is good news.