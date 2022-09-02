Home Health Last week was the best Xbox Series S/X in Japan since launch –
Health

Last week was the best Xbox Series S/X in Japan since launch –

by admin
Last week was the best Xbox Series S/X in Japan since launch –

If you’ve been following this generation of Japanese video game sales, you’ve surely noticed how the Switch completely smashed the competition. But there’s another interesting trend, and that’s the Xbox Series S/X. Both consoles appear to have found an audience in Japan, something the console only had in the early days of the Xbox 360.

By comparison, the Xbox One hit 114,000 units over its lifetime in Japan, and the Xbox Series S/X has sold 318,000 units after less than two years on the market. If it can keep up, it will beat the original Xbox, which sold 473,000 units in Japan over its lifetime, and has a long way to go before passing the Xbox 360, which sells in the country 1,616,000 units out.

But there are signs that it may be possible. Rather than dropping sales, the Xbox Series S/X appears to be picking up steam in Japan, where last week was the format’s biggest hit since launch, according to John Welfare, an analyst who tracks Japanese game sales. good time. Japan sold 16,726 Xboxes, which in all fairness is still lower than the PlayStation 5’s 25,109 units and the beastly Switch of 113,530 consoles.

Still, the Xbox Series S/X seems poised to do something the Xbox has never done, cultivate a genuine Japanese audience. This will definitely improve the range of Japanese games available in the format, which is good news.

See also  In the gym to train? There you could without the green pass. And the carabinieri arrive

You may also like

Bianca Balti and the others: the false myths...

Screens that fold and ovens that talk to...

Apple calls for an immediate update! iOS 12.5.6...

#Iononsonoilmiotumore, marching in breaking latest news for the...

The future of robots according to Intel

《Dinkum》➤ Chinese version installation tutorial | Chinese patch...

The case of the patient positive for Covid...

Severe haemophilia A, the first gene therapy approved...

TCL’s global offering, from real to virtual televisions

Xbox Game Pass pushes family plan | up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy