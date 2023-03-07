Actually, the thing with the data that the AfD had requested from the KBV is through: The data just don’t givewhat the AfD and their “data analyst” Tom Lausen want to make of it. Even if the data had not been selective: the idea of ​​being able to overturn the entirety of the study results with a simple count of accounting data, is just adventurous.

alone at Pubmed there are now around 22,000 scientific studies for the search string “covid-19 AND vaccination AND effectiveness”, and plenty more that are only on the preprint servers. The dramatic findings of the AfD do not appear in it. In view of this, anyone who has ever added two numbers could have come up with the idea that data showing very unusual results should be thoroughly checked again and, together with experts, possible interpretations and real or supposed discrepancies with the study situation should be extensively examined would have to discuss before going public with alarmist messages.

However, the lateral thinker scene treats data differently here, because for them data is only ammunition in the fight against “they” there, the Lauterbachs, Drostens and Wielers, along with the entire scientific mainstream. Not only the AfD went public on December 12th, according to the accompanying letter from the KBV to the data just two weeks after the data delivery. Also one who has been active on the subject of vaccine damage for some time Association “MBV”where you don’t even know who is behind it, already had one on December 12th professional layout eten Flyer finished with the message “Thousands of perfectly healthy people have died suddenly since vaccinations began”.

It is of course true that thousands of people have died since vaccination began, since vaccination does not confer immortality. That they were “perfectly healthy” people is speculative and improbable and that the vaccinations were the cause of thousands of sudden deaths is nonsense. This is unequivocally shown by the course of the causes of death that the AfD had presented. As far as the ICD number R96.0 shown on the flyer is concerned, there are no “thousands of dead” behind this number and there will be no jump in 2021 either. Case numbers according to cause of death statistics from 2016 to 2021: 220, 187, 188, 173, 199, 203. The flyer contains other untenable claims that contradict all scientific findings, e.g. it says:

“The vaccinations (…) do not protect against severe courses and death (…), because the number of vaccinated and boosted people in the intensive care units is increasing.”

The first part is again against the study situation, in the second part one can ask oneself what is meant at all. That there are more and more vaccinated and boosted intensive care patients, no matter what the admission diagnosis? Or more and more vaccinated and boosted Covid cases in the intensive care unit? The number of Covid cases in intensive care units has increased over the last year not increased overall. At the beginning of 2022 there were around 5,000 Covid cases in the intensive care units, today there are almost 1,400. Perhaps the “number” is not meant, but the “proportion” of the vaccinated and boosted among the cases in the intensive care unit? Seeing this as an alarm signal is the classic case-counting fallacy, must have been explained a hundred times by now: With the number of vaccinated and boosted in the population, the proportion of this group among the intensive care patients almost inevitably increases until, in a fully vaccinated population, it would be 100%.

This is how you could go through the flyer point by point. For example, the flyer shows a graphic with an increase in cancer diagnoses with the ICD number C78.2 since 2016, with a jump in 2021. I don’t know why this special form of lung cancer (secondary neoplasms of the pleura) was selected. If you look at them hospital statistics, there is neither an increase nor a jump in 2021. The number of cases has tended to decline since 2016 (!): It goes from 8,722 cases in 2016 to 7839, 7871, 7,820, 7,131 and finally 7,212 cases in 2021. That fits not all together. Quite apart from the fact that such a turbo cancer development – lung cancer a few months after exposure in a large number of people – would be medically completely inexplicable.

A graphic on the flyer for ICD number C91.5 looks even more dramatic, the “Adult(s) T-cell lymphoma/leukemia (HTLV-1-associated)”. A stable course is shown up to and including the second quarter of 2021, and then a dramatic jump. And what do the hospital statistics show? Firstly, as with C78.2, neither increase nor jump, secondly, that it is an extremely rare diagnosis. In 2021, just 404 patients were treated as inpatients, compared to 398 the year before. Perhaps more outpatients will be treated here, but the flyer does not specify the absolute number, you would have to look it up in the AfD data. If you want, you should.

Of the people who receive the flyer or find it in the mailbox, who will bother to check anything on the flyer? Here people are deliberately manipulated with numbers. The flyer is supposed to lure insecure people and possibly turn them into patients for obscure therapies. If doctors were really at work here, they should ask themselves how they reconcile this with their Hippocratic oath. However, it should also be noted that such dubious offers are encouraged by the fact that it is often difficult for people with symptoms after the vaccination to find serious help. As is so often the case in medicine, real deficiencies in care are the door openers for charlatans.

Edit 31.12.2022: I added a short passage on the ICD number R96.0, because the curve for this in the linked blog post is “invisibly” stuck to the X-axis due to the very small number of cases and the absurdity of the graphic in the flyer is therefore easily overlooked.