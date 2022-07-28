Home Health Latest COVID variant: here are the most frequent new symptoms
Latest COVID variant: here are the most frequent new symptoms

We are now in the third summer after the appearance of covid-19 in our life. The infections are quite stable, but the appearance of new variants does not seem to want to stop. The new variant BA2.75, dubbed centaurus, could be completely invisible to vaccines.

This does not derive from the super contagious Omicron 5, but from Omicron 2, it is called Omicron BA 2.75 and has been renamed Centaurus, as an invented name. From the initial studies it appears to be a sub-variant of immunological importance and currently does not seem to have a capacity to infect more than the other variants but could have some worrying modifications.

The WHO (World Health Organization) has placed BA.2.75 among the variants to keep an eye on but to date it has not formalized specific indications of its greater transmissibility or of a stronger impact of the disease than the previous variants. In fact, it is still too early to be sure about the symptoms of the Centaurus variant but it is possible that, as with the other variants, they range from lack of symptoms to a common upper respiratory infection.

We could therefore expect symptoms such as: cough, cold and runny nose, fever, weakness, fatigue and finally headache with muscle pain. Acute respiratory complications and pneumonia cases are more infrequent than previous variants of the virus. Subsequently, it must be said that the new coronavirus is constantly evolving and collects many unpredictable mutations.

The Centaurus variant, for example, has at least 16 mutations, some of which are alarming, such as G446S which can affect the immune escape in the spike protein. This means that it may be able to evade both natural and vaccine-borne immunity. However, it must be remembered that an individual’s immune response to Covid-19 is individual. It could show itself with different forms from person to person because it depends and arises from both previous infections, vaccination and their timing.

So the precautions to be taken are always the same. Try to avoid crowded places, put the mask in closed and crowded places, disinfect your hands and try not to touch your eyes and mouth with your hands when you are away from home. Unfortunately, the fight with covid is not over yet and we must be careful especially for the weak people who are close to our hearts.

