According to the practice in recent years, Nintendo rarely directly participates in large-scale annual video game exhibitions such as Tokyo Game Show or Gamescom, but holds its own Nintendo Direct conference every once in a while to introduce players one by one. Games released within a few months, or an in-depth introduction to a single game or series. Just recently, Nintendo held a Direct presentation for “Spratton 3”, which will officially launch on September 9, showing a large number of gameplay clips, story details, and gameplay elements worth looking forward to. And now, the latest news points out that Nintendo will hold another Nintendo Direct in the near future, revealing two upcoming “The Legend of Zelda” series related works to players.

This news is the latest revelation from industry insider Jeff Grubb. On the most recent Nintendogs podcast, he mentioned that Nintendo is likely to hold a Nintendo Direct event on September 12. After revealing the news Another host of the previous show, Mike Minotti, claimed that Nintendo will officially release the HD ported versions of the two classic games “The Legend of Zelda: The Rhythm of the Wind” and “The Legend of Zelda: Princess Dawn” to players in the near future. As for when players will see the news of the ported versions of these two classics, Jeff Grubb hinted that September 12 is only a tentative date for now, and Nintendo may still postpone the conference according to the situation.

Even so, Jeff Grubb believes September 12 is the most likely option, allowing Nintendo to hold a presentation of its own before the Tokyo Game Show officially kicks off on September 15. Regardless, fans of The Legend of Zelda franchise old and new might actually have a chance to see the two classics coming to the Nintendo Switch this month. Even though these two works are likely to be purely ported and enhanced, rather than a more thorough remake, many fans of the Zelda series are quite looking forward to playing these two classic series on Nintendo Switch. Works, especially “Dawn Princess”, which is still well-received.

At 11:20 seconds into the podcast’s video, Minotti said he’s “very sure” that the HD ports of The Rhythm of the Wind and Princess Dawn will be officially revealed at the upcoming Nintendo Direct, but Grubb has no doubts about the possibility. There are other ideas for the upcoming launch event. Talking about other Zelda franchises, Grubb said he’s looking forward to Nintendo remaking other 2D titles from the series using the Zelda: Link’s game engine. However, he doesn’t think the presentation will reveal any remakes of this type.

Since Nintendo currently has a fairly strong lineup of games for 2022, both hosts of the show believe that players will have a chance to see Nintendo reveal its future plans beyond 2022 at this upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation. . According to Grubb, the new lineup could include a new Super Mario game, or a Metroid port. Even if the press conference did not reveal the news of these new works from other series in the end, it means that this will be a presentation event that completely focuses on the “The Legend of Zelda” series.

“The Legend of Zelda: The Rhythm of the Wind” and “The Legend of Zelda: Princess Dawn” are two classic works launched on the GameCube and Wii platforms in 2002 and 2006 respectively. As for the next authentic new work in the series, “The Legend of Zelda: Princess Dawn” The sequel to Breath of the Wild is still under stable development. In addition to the two ported works, players may also have the opportunity to hear about this new work at this rumored press conference.