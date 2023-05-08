Latina rape, Marcu Dragos arrested for alleged sexual assault on a 16 year old. He was hiding at the Mistral

Mark Dragos31 years old of Romanian origin was arrested in the afternoon by the agents of the Flying Squad of the Police Headquarters of Latina near Latina Scalo, between Latina station and the Sermoneta area. The man was hiding inside the abandoned Mistral factory in Pontenuovo. A short distance from where the alleged rape took place.

Dragos is accused of assaulting a couple of very young boys, he 18 and she 16, to then kidnap the girl and probably abuse her.

The 31-year-old Romanian has had several problems with the justice that have led him to some convictions for episodes of theft and a case of ill-treatment of two women, his compatriots. However, there are no cases of sexual violence. The homeless man had been recognized by the victim and the boy who was with her through a mugshot.

the episode of violence dates back to a few days ago when the minor had secluded herself with her boyfriend in a abandoned industrial district, in the Latina Scalo area. The two were suddenly approached by a stranger. They tried to move away until they reached theirs minicar but the man chased them to the car. He punched the boy and took the 16-year-old and the vehicle away.