Lauenburg lakes: nature park for hiking and cycling | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 07/07/2023 2:44 p.m

Moors and wet meadows, forests, heathland and lots of water characterize the Lauenburg Lakes Nature Park. Many animals and plants are now at home where the inner-German border once ran.

With its many bodies of water and near-natural shore regions, the landscape, which was created during the last ice age, offers a habitat above all for numerous large birds such as sea eagles, cranes and black storks. Kingfishers and bitterns have also found their place in the nature park and have asserted themselves. In spring and autumn, the lowlands are a resting place for thousands of migratory birds.

Diverse landscape with Ratzeburger See and Schaalsee

The more than 40 lakes are characteristic of the landscape. Shy otters live on their shores, and vendace cavort in the water – a typical edible fish for the region. The largest lakes are the Ratzeburger See and the Schaalsee, which belongs to Mecklenburg in the east.

Water, forest and natural banks characterize the landscape of the Lauenburg Lakes Nature Park.

In 1961, the Lauenburg Lakes Nature Park was the first to be established in Schleswig-Holstein. This makes it one of the oldest in Germany. About a quarter of the 474 square kilometer reserve is covered by forest, mostly beech and oak. In many places they reach right up to the lakes. A network of fields, meadows and red brick buildings covers the sparsely populated, hilly cultural landscape. The hedgerows are also typical of the region: These artificially created wall hedges separate individual fields from each other and offer many animals a retreat.

Hiking at Lake Salemer and through the Hellmoor near Mölln

In the Salemer Moor, varied paths lead through forests, fens and past lakes.

Visitors can explore the nature park on their own or on designated paths on foot or by bike. Several hiking trails are signposted and lead to moors such as the Hellmooor between Panten and Kühsen, through forest areas and along the lake shore, such as Lake Salem. Those interested can also discover nature on a guided tour. Nature park rangers provide insight into the animal and plant world and cultural history, for example on a canoe tour and herb hike or in the nature workshop on the subject of broken landscapes or fruits of the forest.

A trip to the 22-hectare wildlife park at the Uhlenkolk Nature Park Center in Mölln is ideal for families. Numerous native animal species can be observed here, including wild boar, little owl and raccoon or wood ant and moor frog. Entry is free.

Cycling: Discover the region on themed tours

Mölln with its attractive old town is an ideal starting point for excursions into nature.

The nature park can also be discovered by bike, for example on one of the many themed tours with a focus on the Ice Age, farms, churches, the inner-German border or mansions. You can find out interesting facts at special information points via mobile phone. In addition, the long-distance cycle route Alte Salzstraße from Lüneburg to Lübeck leads partly through the lake region. Pedelecs can be hired in Mölln and Ratzeburg, among other places. With their medieval churches and many historic buildings, both cities are well worth seeing and at the same time a good starting point for tours in the nature park.

Map: Lauenburg Lakes Nature Park

Further information

The biosphere reserve is ideal for long hiking and cycling tours. In Zarrentin there is a monastery worth seeing. more

Dozens of lakes, a nature park and the Elbe-Lübeck Canal make the region near Hamburg a popular destination. more

Beautiful half-timbered houses and the Elbe panorama characterize the old town. A trip on the historic paddle steamer is worthwhile. more

The nature, the monastery and the lake location make Zarrentin attractive and invite you to hike, swim and relax. more

This topic in the program:

North Tour: Experience the North | 08.07.2023 | 6:00 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

