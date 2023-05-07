Home » Laughter is the best medicine
Health

Laughter is the best medicine

by admin
Laughter is the best medicine

Today, a wave of laughter will spread, traveling around the world with the time difference – at 2 p.m. local time, people from all over the world will meet to laugh together and thus create a connection across cultural, religious and national borders. Laughter connects – and this connecting element is what stands above World Laughter Day. “It’s about peaceful coexistence in the world.

See also  "Immediately defined, with the other members of Group Medicine, the methods to ensure continuity of care for the patients of the doctor concerned by the provision"

You may also like

Cancer and mobile phone, the risk lies right...

Palmer keeps freaking out – psychologist explains what’s...

First European green light of bimekizumab for psoriatic...

TENS: Relieve pain with electrical stimulation | >...

Fourth stage cancer: what it means – breaking...

Global health emergency ended, threat lingers

Maria, who has been suffering from fibromyalgia for...

Ukraine, live coverage – The head of Wagner:...

How gut bacteria affect responses to cancer immunotherapy....

Portrait Jeremy Farrar , WHO Chief Scientist –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy