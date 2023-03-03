The American scientists Stanley Tan and Lee Berk studied the direct effect of laughter on the immune system at the Medical Institute of Loma Linda University in California and found that

while laughing, endogenous opiates and catecholamines are released, which have a pain-relieving and stimulating effect,

the production of immune substances such as T-cells, killer cells and antibodies, which are active in the defense against infectious diseases, increases,

the number of our blood cells increases, which accelerates the production of our body’s anti-cancer substances.

After the American Norman Cousins ​​treated himself with laughter in the 1960s, a new scientific field emerged: geleotology. The Indian doctor Dr. Madan Kataria developed a new form of yoga and founded the first laughter clubs in 1997. Conventional medicine in many countries has been making use of the health-promoting effect of laughter for a long time. In the USA, laughter therapists and “clinic clowns” have been used with great success to support treatment since 1985, and in Germany, too, they have been making an extraordinary contribution to patient recovery since the early 1990s. The clowns can help to reduce fears, they give comfort and give new strength to fight illnesses. The cheering up mobilizes the self-healing powers, promotes wound healing and relieves pain.

With good reason, more and more people around the world are meeting in “laughter groups” to practice laughter exercises based on the method of the Indian Manda Kataria. Because hearty and frequent laughter not only promotes physical health, but also supports the stability of the psyche.