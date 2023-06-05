Launch of a new initiative for working menopausal women – …

Besins Healthcare Germany

Almost all women going through the menopause have symptoms and most of them feel affected by them both professionally and privately.* Nevertheless, the menopause is taboo in our society, and it also receives too little attention in the work environment. The new BlickChange initiative wants to change this and focus on women 45+.

The BlickChange initiative is an association of committed women from medicine, business and politics and wants to educate people about the topic of menopause. She has set herself the task of starting an open, appreciative dialogue and breaking taboos. Her goal is to reach as many women as possible in this phase of life, but also to support employers in establishing menopausal-friendly conditions.

The kick-off for this initiative and its activities is a discussion round of experts on menopause. The basis for this is the current Forsa survey “Menopause at work”, which was commissioned by Besins Healthcare Germany.

The panel consists of: Bettina Billerbeck, Managing Director Beautiful Minds Media; Katja Burkhard, RTL television presenter and author of “Menopause? Don’t panic!”; dr Anneliese Schwenkhagen, expert in gynecological endocrinology and co-founder of Hormone Hamburg; Anke Sinnigen, healthcare expert and founder of wexxelyears.de and Miriam Stein, author of “Die irritated woman”, menopausal activist.

“The menopause often has drastic consequences for working women: one in ten women quits her job because of the symptoms, one in three or four is considering reducing working hours or taking on a lower-paying job,” says Anke Sinnigen, founder of the knowledge platform wexxelyears.de and co-initiator of the campaign. Employees between the ages of 45 and 60 are the largest group of female employees in Germany, and the time of menopause often coincides with important career steps. Against the background of the acute shortage of skilled workers, it makes sense for companies to support their employees in this phase.

In order to break the taboo of menopause, people affected and companies are being sought as supporters at www.initiative-blickwechsel.de. Other committed multipliers are also called upon to bring the issue to the general public in a socio-political manner.

*Forsa survey “Menopause at work”, March 2023.

About Besins Healthcare Germany

Besins Healthcare Germany is part of the globally active Besins Healthcare Group. We are one of the leading manufacturers of modern hormone preparations. As a highly specialized partner in gynecology and andrology/urology, we offer you a particularly wide-ranging portfolio of innovative preparations for women’s and men’s health – with diverse solutions for individual therapeutic approaches.

In research & development, we pay particular attention to galenics. We were the first pharmaceutical company in the world to market hormones in gel form for transdermal use. This means that we are still trend-setting in the treatment of hormone deficiency symptoms.

The family company Besins Healthcare was founded in Paris in 1885 and has also been active in Germany since 1992 – with its headquarters in Berlin. We are constantly developing our medicines to offer patients the best possible therapy in the field of hormone health – Innovating for Well-being.

The Change of View initiative

You can find more information at www.initiative-blickwechsel.de. Help us to put the topic of menopause on the agenda and feel free to post #initiativeblickwechsel.

