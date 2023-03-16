Home Health Launch of the Unboxing Healthcare Magazine in Berlin / “Platform for rethinking, unboxing and implementing new ideas”
Health

Launch of the Unboxing Healthcare Magazine in Berlin / “Platform for rethinking, unboxing and implementing new ideas”

Berlin – The timing could not have been better: Shortly after the Federal Ministry of Health presented its digital strategy for the coming years, the creative minds at Unboxing Healthcare are launching their digital magazine in Berlin on March 29th.

For many months, the founders Tobias Krick and Björn Zeien as well as editors-in-chief Cornelia Wanke and editor Nico Amiri have been working on the content – and together with design boss Joachim Herrler they have developed a magazine that is unique for the healthcare sector: Here the innovators, thought leaders write : inside, pioneers: inside and influencers: inside the health scene, what they would like to change in the health care system – or how they have already done so. In addition, the makers of Unboxing Healthcare present bright minds from the healthcare sector and discuss profoundly innovative topics.

All contributions can be assigned to the three areas of Digital Transformation, Future Leaders and Future Healthcare – and are presented in an innovative design. “The core of Unboxing Healthcare is to break down the rigid systems and old thought patterns in healthcare, to dare something new and to approach topics with a fresh and open mindset. This runs through the entire magazine,” says Cornelia Wanke, Editor-in-Chief of Unboxing Healthcare.

“We want to change the healthcare system for the better together, because this will only succeed if we work together,” says Björn Zeien, publisher and founder. His suggestion: “We want to bring together the young and young-at-heart from the entire healthcare sector, to demonstrate what is feasible and thereby initiate improvements.” Unboxing Healthcare is more than “just” a digital magazine: “It’s about a whole new way of working together in healthcare,” says founder and publisher Tobias Krick: “We create platforms and ecosystems for cooperation in healthcare, digital, analogue and hybrid.”

The Unboxing Healthcare Magazine is intended to provide an answer to many questions in healthcare, enable the exchange of information between stakeholders and depict developments from the entire healthcare sector. “Our plan is to motivate people to think of new approaches and break new ground. Not to talk about each other, but to implement smart ideas together,” says the Unboxing Healthcare team.

