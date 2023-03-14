They had decided to get married some time ago, but then the pandemic had ruined everything. Now it seems like the right time: after 18 years of engagement Laura Pausini has decided to get married with her partner Paolo Carta. In fact, the marriage banns can be consulted on the website of the Municipality of Rome, where he is a resident, and of Castel Bolognese, where she is a resident. Still no comments from the couple on social media and therefore the wedding date is not known, which should still be in a few months. Rumors point to June, before the departure of the singer’s summer tour, perhaps in Solarolo, the Romagna town where she grew up. Paolo Carta, who will be 60 next year and is 10 older than her, has a marriage and three children behind her. He officially divorced in 2012. He is a guitarist and record producer and has collaborated with various big names in Italian song. He has also collaborated with foreign artists of the caliber of Whitney Houston or Lionel Richie, mainly in television contexts. Since 2005, in addition to being a partner, he is also Pausini’s guitarist. The two had a daughter, Paola, in 2013. At the end of February, for the party for her thirty years of career, Pausini said he had “many surprises” in store for her fans, perhaps also referring to her wedding of her. On that occasion she had been to New York, Madrid and Milan for three free live shows in 24 hours: not just a test for “physique, strength and voice” with which to remember the victory in Sanremo with La Solitudine in 1993 and the many successes achieved by one side and the other Atlantic, but also a way of rewarding the “sacrifices” of the fans who have accompanied her in all this time. That was only the first appointment of her 2023: five years after her last tour, the singer will return to squares and stadiums around the world with Anteprima in Piazza San Marco in Venice and Plaza De España in Seville between June and July.